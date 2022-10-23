Tennessee Wesleyan’s soccer results were mixed Saturday at home against Columbia International in Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) play.
The women’s game ended in TWU’s favor 3-0 at the TWU Athletic Complex, with all goals coming in the second half. Krista Eik Hardardottir scored her two goals in the 51st and 65th minutes, both assisted by Jill De Waal. Lucia Bonfante, assisted by Claudia Lopez del Pino, added an insurance goal for the Lady Bulldogs (10-4, 9-2 AAC) in the 82nd minute.
The Lady Bulldogs rolled up shot advantages of 25-6 overall and 9-3 on goal. TWU attempted two corner kicks while CIU kicked one. The win solidified Wesleyan’s women at third place in the AAC standings.
In the men’s game, with potentially first place in the AAC on the line for both teams, TWU had rallied from one-goal deficits twice, but CIU scored its winner with less than three minutes left, and the Bulldogs could not find another answer in a 3-2 loss.
CIU went ahead 1-0 in the fifth minute, but Jarimyah Cook evened the score with his unassisted goal in the 24th minute. After a 1-1 game at halftime, CIU again took the lead in the 53rd minute, but Wynand Wessels answered for the Bulldogs (8-2-5, 7-2-2) with his unassisted goal in the 57th minute.
A red card on Wesleyan in the 65th minute meant the Bulldogs had to play down one man for the rest of the match, and CIU took advantage of the situation with its 88th-minute goal. The two teams combined for 29 fouls and seven yellow cards, with CIU getting five of those yellows.
Shots were comparable on both sides, with TWU finishing with slight disadvantages of 15-14 on overall shots and 7-5 on shots on goal. CIU kicked eight corners to the Bulldogs’ four.
Both TWU soccer teams are back in action Wednesday at Bryan College in conference play, with the women’s game at 5 p.m. and the men’s game at 7. Both teams then finish the regular season at home Saturday, Oct. 29, for Senior Day, with the women kickoff off at noon and the men at 2:30 p.m. at the TWU Athletic Complex.
