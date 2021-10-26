COLUMBIA, South Carolina – Tennessee Wesleyan's soccer teams split results Saturday at Columbia International. The women won 3-0, while the men say their eight-game winning streak end with a 3-1 loss.
The Lady Bulldogs (11-4-1, 8-3-1 AAC) scored all their goals in the second half, with Rachel Dudley striking first in the 68th minute and former McMinn County standout Kayla Arsenault tacking on another a minute later, assisted by Malene Duus. Alex Green scored her goal in the 88th minute. TWU out-shot CIU 14-10 overall and 9-5 on goal, but CIU attempted four corner kicks to Wesleyan's one.
The Bulldogs (9-6-1, 8-3) fell behind in the sixth minute 1-0, and undefeated CIU (14-0, 10-0) tacked on another goal in the first minute of the second half. Wynand Wessels got on the board for TWU in the 73rd minute, but another CIU goal in the 80th minute ended the Bulldogs' comeback hopes. CIU out-shot Wesleyan 16-9 overall and 11-6 on goal, while corner kicks were even at five each.
Both soccer teams are back home Wednesday against Bryan, with the women's game kicking off at 1 p.m. and the men's game at 3:30.
