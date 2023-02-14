LOUDON — The McMinn Central Chargers’ season ended in heartbreaking fashion as they fell in double overtime 70-64 at Loudon Tuesday night in a win-or-go-home game.
“Senior leadership, I can’t say enough about the three seniors I got — Novice Cox, McCain Baker and Jacob Ferguson — how they’ve grown up and how they played. The way they carried themselves every night on the floor, class act. They played their tails off tonight,” Chargers head coach Daniel Curtis said.
The Chargers led by one with 19 seconds left in regulation as Will Cooper drained both free throws to give the Chargers a 50-47 lead. The Redskins forced overtime, however, as Braden Fray was fouled in the act of shooting a three and made all three attempts.
The Redskins got the extra period started with a three to give them a 53-50 lead, but Cooper answered immediately as he attacked the paint for a layup, cutting Loudon’s lead to one with 3:04 left in OT. Gabe Masingale got a block the next possession and an easy pass ahead for a layup in transition for Cox, giving the Chargers the lead back, 54-53 with 2:05 left in OT.
The Chargers forced a missed shot and Ferguson was fouled, sending him to the line. He hit both, putting his Chargers ahead by three, 56-53, with 1:55 left in OT. A foul on the next Redskin possession led to one free throw as Central led by only two, 56-54, with 1:22 left in overtime.
Cox got fouled on the ensuing possession and hit one of two as the Chargers led by three with one minute left. The Chargers got a stop and the rebound as Masingale got fouled and hit one of two to give the Chargers a four point lead, 58-54.
Loudon’s Jayden Capshaw responded by draining a three with 37 seconds left to cut the gap to one. Capshaw had 32 points on the night.
“He’s an outstanding player, I felt like Baker did a good job on him, but in the second half, we were switching to keep Baker from foul trouble. I thought we did a good job, but he carried them. Kudos to him,” Curtis stated.
Ferguson got fouled after Capshaw’s three-pointer and cashed in on both free throws to give the Chargers a 60-57 lead. Capshaw again answered, however, as he made a running floater in the lane to cut the Charger lead to 60-59.
The Chargers failed to convert free throws on the other end and the Redskins scored in transition as they raced up the floor off the missed free throws, giving them a 61-60 lead.
Down two with eight seconds left to play senior guard Baker took the inbound pass and went the length of the floor, but was fouled. Baker made one of two free throws to send the game into double overtime, tied 61-61. The Chargers missed 12 free throws in OT and went 17-38 from the line on the night.
“Few free throws short of a victory I hate it for these kids. They’re top-notch kids, they put the work in,” Curtis said.
The Redskins created separation in the second overtime as their home crowd was behind them and they came out on top.
The Chargers led 22-20 to end the first half after racing out to an 11-3 advantage in the first quarter.
Cooper and Masingale finished with 17 apiece, while Ferguson and Cox added 13 each and Baker contributed four.
