CLEVELAND — For McMinn County golf, the Region 3-AA tournament turned out to be one of those days as its season came to an end.
“I think they played the best they could, and no one gave up,” said coach Jay Johnson, who finished his first year heading the program. “And in golf you either get good breaks or you get bad breaks, and I think today was just a day of we got bad breaks. But I am proud of how the season went. Proud of the seniors. I’m proud of all the young guys and girls who played this year. At the end of the day, I’m proud for it being my first season and the kids having a good time and enjoying themselves and learning.”
Tuesday’s rough time at Cleveland Country Club began with senior Noah Graybeal being disqualified after the second hole for a drop zone violation. Graybeal ended up playing all 18 holes, but his score was not registered.
Walker Combs, who was the other individual for McMinn competing in the boys’ field, finished in a three-way tie for 19th place out of 35 golfers, the sophomore shooting a score of 90.
McMinn’s girls, who were competing as a team Tuesday, finished fourth out of six teams with a 230 team score. Emily Miller, a senior, was eighth individually out of 22 golfers with a 113. Karaline McCall, a junior, finished 10th with a 117. Rayleigh Hawkins, also a junior, placed 13th with a 123.
“I think this was a good experience for Walker, being his second year getting to go all the way to region,” Johnson said. “I think we’ve got some younger guys who are in the offseason going to work and get better and get their game to where they need it to be. And we’ve got some younger girls as well who are showing interest and want to improve.”
Graybeal and Miller graduate this year, but Combs, McCall and Hawkins will be back next fall with several younger golfers Johnson expects to step up.
“We’ve got a young team, and I think they’re going to take some lessons this summer and tweak their game and get it where they need to be,” Johnson said. “And I’ll be around to help them as much as I can, when I can, so I think we’ll be all right.”
East Hamilton won the boys’ team title with a 315 team score and qualified as a team for the Class AA state tournament. Walker Valley was second with a 321, followed by Ooltewah with a 338, Bradley Central 340, Cleveland 364 and Soddy-Daisy 508.
Cleveland took the girls’ team title and team state tournament qualification with a 172. Walker valley was runner-up with a 194, followed by Ooltewah with 211, McMinn 230, Soddy-Daisy 233 and East Hamilton 251.
Rhea County’s Matthew Rothwell was the boys’ region medalist with a 73, with Walker Valley’s Ian Kinsey (75) and Ooltewah’s Owen Kreuger (76) also advancing to state individually as the top three boys not on the region champion team.
Cleveland’s Hannah Nall won the girls’ region medal by a 23-stroke margin with an even-par 72. Individual state qualifiers for the girls were Walker Valley’s Ainsley Oliver (95), Ooltewah’s Delaney Rathchford (96) and Walker Valley’s Chloe Heron (99).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.