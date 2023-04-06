Meigs County’s Devon Paxton throws a pitch against Chattanooga School for the Arts & Sciences on Thursday at Meigs County High School. Paxton threw a complete-game shutout with nine strikeouts in the Tigers’ 7-0 win.
DECATUR — Devon Paxton gave Meigs County all the time it needed to rediscover its offense and bounce back from a tough pair of losses.
Paxton recorded nine strikeouts against no walks and three hits in his complete-game shutout, and the Tigers erupted for three runs each in the fifth and sixth innings on the way to a 7-0 non-district win over Chattanooga School for the Arts & Sciences on Thursday at Meigs County High School.
The Tigers (12-4) rebounded after two losses to District 3-2A rival Sweetwater earlier in the week, a series in which they had struggled to get timely hits and score runs.
Meigs out-hit CSAS 8-3 Thursday, but had only three hits going into the fifth inning. The Tigers went ahead 1-0 in the first inning after a three-base error on Payton Armour’s lead-off fly ball. Jacob Simms’ fly out to first base allowed Armour to score.
“After a tough loss, nothing helps ease the memory of it better than a win, and we came out and got a win today,” said Tigers head coach Tyler Roberts. “Devon Paxton threw a great game. Offensively we really struggled until the last two innings, and we started putting some good cuts on the ball. We were just over-aggressive and getting too many pop-ups early in the game.”
Brody Goins’ line-drive single with one out in the bottom of the fifth finally got the Tigers going again. Goins stole second, then scored on a Simms single. Luke Pendergrass got hit by a pitch, and Hunter Davis doubled in two more runs to put Meigs ahead more comfortably at 4-0.
“We finally settled in and tried to force the contact, line drives and ground balls and changed our swings up a little bit and manufactured some runs there at the end,” Roberts said. “Hats off to them. Their pitcher threw a good game, but I just think he got a little tired there toward the end, and we were able to capitalize and get some timely hits.”
Paxton drew a walk to lead off the bottom of the sixth for Meigs, Drew Goforth got hit by a pitch, and Goins singled in one run and Armour smacked a double for two more.
The Tigers are back in action 6 p.m. Monday at Kingston’s Legion Field to resume District 3-2A play against the Yellowjackets. Meigs comes home for the second leg against Kingston 6 p.m. Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.