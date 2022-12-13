Riceville takes two from Mountain View From staff reports Dec 13, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Riceville swept its home basketball games Monday against Mountain View.The Riceville girls won 39-11. Lily Arwood led the Lady Wildcats with 16 points, and Taylor DeMotte added 6. For Mountain View, Emma Wilson scored 5 points and Te'Ojah Lowary 4.Riceville's boys won 64-24, led by Jaxson Gonzalez with 22 points, David Aguirre 11 and Bryce Mullins 10. For Mountain View, Jamez Moss scored 10 points and Daniel Brumback 6. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Riceville Mountain View Sport Basketball Game Point Wildcats Boys Emma Wilson Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Police reports for Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022 Search committee forming in hunt for new Athens city manager Police reports for Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022 Athens Christmas parade postponed until Dec. 19 Cline looking at infrastructure improvements throughout new year Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Trending Recipes
