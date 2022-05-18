Meigs County tennis didn’t accomplish its main goal, but it still had a successful season as all of Meigs’ players fell in the individual region on Monday.
“Our main goal was to reach the state tournament,” Meigs Coach Danny Wilson said. “We fell a little short, but they all tried their best. We had a great year.”
Meigs says goodbye to seven seniors in Da’Quawn Tatum, Ethan Hill, Alex Schaumburg, Blaine Skinner, Madison Fischer, Emily Henry and Ashlyn Rayl.
Schaumburg, Hill, Henry, Rayl and Fischer have been part of the tennis team for all four years. They never lost a regular season district match and won both the district regular season and district tournament championship every year.
“That is a special group,” Wilson said. “They are the most successful senior class in Meigs (tennis) history. They will be missed and we wish them luck in the future.”
Davis extended his thanks to the support of the parents and to the City of Athens Parks and Recreation.
“I couldn’t do this without them,” Wilson said.
The winner of each of the finals qualified for the state tournament. Each player had to play an early match to reach the finals.
Skinner lost to Rockwood’s Ajay Tilley 6-0, 6-0 in the boys’ singles bracket. Schaumburg won his first match 6-4, 6-1, but lost 6-0, 6-1 to Tilley in the finals.
In the girls' singles bracket, Avary Summers lost 6-0, 6-1 in the early match versus Kingston’s Jasmine Muecke, but Macy Bunch won her first match 6-0, 6-3. Bunch then lost 7-5, 6-1 to Muecke in the finals.
In boys’ doubles, Chris Plaster and Tatum won 3-6, 6-2, 7-5 in their first match, but lost 6-4, 7-5 to Loudon’s Keaton Harig and Devon McCombs in the finals.
