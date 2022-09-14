ENGLEWOOD – Head coach Matt Moody expects McMinn Central to face its most dangerous challenge yet in its return to Region 3-3A play.
When the Chargers travel to Brainerd for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff Friday, they will deal with a level of athleticism Moody considers “typical” for the Panthers, and he hopes Central is ready for it.
“This kind of athleticism, we haven’t seen from a team during the season that we’ve played yet,” Moody said. “We did scrimmage Austin-East in the five-way just to give us an idea of the speed that we’ll see when we play Brainerd. So it’s not anything we haven’t seen before, but these guys make you nervous because they can score on any play.”
That athleticism is particularly exemplified by Brainerd sophomore Martels Carter Jr., who lines up at various times as a quarterback, running back or wide receiver on offense and also plays safety on defense.
Carter is the son of first-year Brainerd head coach Martels Carter, and he started as a freshman at Rome High School in Georgia. Carter holds offers from several Power Five conference schools, including Ole Miss, Tennessee and Michigan.
“That tells you a lot about his abilities,” Moody said. “He’s a big-time recruit and there’s a lot of guys after him, so obviously he is their best player. Offensively they try to get him the ball in a lot of different ways. He’ll line up at running back and at receiver, he’ll play quarterback some. And defensively, he plays safety. And he’s a guy that we’d better make sure we have a head on a swivel because he’s a hitter. He’s aggressive and just a really good ball player.”
But Carter isn’t the only athlete Moody is concerned about on the Panthers’ roster.
“They can really run, they’ve got guys all over the field that can make big plays,” Moody said. “And offensively any of them can score just about every time they touch the ball. So we’re going to have to make sure we’re focused in and paying attention to our responsibilities and defensively getting to the football. It’s going to be a challenge for us.”
Defensively, the Panthers line up in an odd front, with a 3-4 base, which Central (3-1, 1-0 Region 3-3A) has seen in some form already.
“We’ve seen a little bit of that, some odd-front stuff from Signal Mountain,” Moody said. “It’s a little bit different from what they do, but as far as their defensive front goes it’s similar.”
Brainerd is 1-3 overall, with its lone win coming against Howard by a score of 14-6. However, the Panthers’ losses have all come against teams currently ranked in The Associated Press state polls – Bradley Central, Kingston and Tyner Academy.
Against Kingston, which is ranked No. 6 in Class 3A this week, Brainerd led 14-0 before the Yellowjackets rallied to win 17-14.
“That just goes to show you, we’ve talked a lot about it, the teams in the region this year are pretty evenly matched,” Moody said. “And every game like I told the guys about the one against Signal Mountain is going to be a grind. That’s what we’re expecting Friday night.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.