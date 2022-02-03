DECATUR — Meigs County swept Kingston on the road Tuesday.
The Lady Tigers controlled the game most of the way in a 62-37 victory.
“We came out strong to start the game,” Lady Tigers Coach Derika Jenkins said. “Kingston made a run in the second quarter, but the girls handled it. It was another good district win for us and I thought we played pretty well.”
Julia Howard led the Lady Tigers with 16 points, Kayden Hennessee had 14 points and Talley Lawson finished with 13 points.
Other scorers were Alisa Carroll with five points, Alexis Kranz with 4 and Lainey Fitzgerald, Ruthie Rogers, Mattie Moore, Lila Brown and Kaydence Schaumburg each with two points.
The Tigers also came away with the win, but it was a little closer as Meigs won 66-56.
“I am pleased with the way we played,” Meigs Coach Sammy Perkinson said. “We rebounded the ball well, we defended well and I thought we shot the ball pretty well. We were behind a bit, but we were able to rally and tie the game at the half. We played well enough to pull out the win in the second half. Kingston is a hard place to win with the pep band right behind us and what I think is one of the best student sections around. It was a good win for us.”
The boys’ scorebook was not available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.