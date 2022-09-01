The Meigs County Anglers fishing team concluded a season with a high degree of success and increasing notoriety this summer.
The organization celebrated that success during the team banquet Saturday in rural Englewood. Among the organization’s accomplishments this season was having four teams at the juniors level (third through eighth grade) and four at the high school level qualifying for the Tennessee Bass Nation state tournaments.
“That is pretty impressive for a local, small organization like we are,” said the Meigs County Anglers’ head coach Terry Elliott, in front of the team members and supporters.
State qualification depends on how teams of two anglers each perform in the Southeast Tennessee Bass Nation Tournament Trail, which the Meigs County Anglers compete in.
Meigs netted championship-winning teams in the points standings at both the high school and juniors levels in the Southeast trail. Carter Elliott and Christian Cagle, with Terry Elliott as boat captain, won the juniors title, and Connor Mason and Archer Reese, with boat captain Chris Mason, won the high school crown.
Three more high school teams joined Mason and Reese in qualifying for the state tournament June 3 and 4 at Paris Landing on Kentucky Lake. Those teams were Harrison Helms and Samuel Green (boat captain Craig Helms), Izack Hancock and Chandler Erwin (boat captain John Hancock) and Zoe Womac and Ricky McNeely (boat captain Jereme Womac).
And at the juniors level, joining Elliott and Cagle at their state tournament, May 21 at Morris Ferry Boat Dock on Woods Reservoir, were three more teams: Gaige Lunsford and Gunner Lunsford (boat captain Austin Lunsford), Bristol Callahan and Joey Newman (boat captain Ryan Elliott) and Eason DeBusk and Cayson Whitted (boat captain Cullen DeBusk). Chuck Pickle was boat captain for Elliott and Cagle at state.
Mason and Reese went one further, with their performance at the Tennessee Bass Nation tournament strong enough to qualify for the national championship, which took place Aug. 11-13 at Lake Hartwell in Anderson, South Carolina. It was the second straight year Mason and Reese qualified for the nationals.
“Both these young men have been consistent performers for the past three years as members of our team,” Terry Elliott said.
Mason, Reese and Womac are the three seniors who graduated, and all were honored at the banquet. A total of 32 anglers, combined among the juniors and high school levels, were on the roster for the Meigs County Anglers, a number Elliott expects could grow again this coming season.
“I feel like that, in our local area, people are really beginning to realize that Meigs County has a fishing team,” Elliott said. “I go to the fair, I go to the grocery store, and more and more people talk about it. And that makes me very proud, and I feel like the kids are proud to be a part of the team and they’re wearing their jerseys around school some on Fridays, and they’re wearing them out to some of the ball games and stuff like that. So people are really starting to recognize that, hey, Meigs County has a fishing team, and has a big fishing team.”
The Big Fish awards were also recognized at the banquet at both levels, with Cagle catching the Meigs juniors’ biggest fish at 5.86 pounds and Mason with the biggest catch at the high school level at 7.44 pounds.
