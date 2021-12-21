NASHVILLE — Tennessee Wesleyan’s men’s basketball team dropped a 98-64 decision at David Lipscomb on Sunday.
The Bulldogs were more than just competitive for most of the first half, but began falling behind in the second half. TWU Coach Ray Stone thought his team matched up pretty well with Lipscomb in terms of the wings and guards as far as speed and athleticism. But the Bison were much bigger inside and at times Wesleyan was trying to guard a 6’8” player with a 6’4” player.
“Their size and strength got us, there was nothing we could do about that,” Stone said. “But I thought we executed better than we have been on the outside. We couldn’t do much defensively on the inside because of their size, but we played hard and we competed.”
The contest against Lipscomb, as were the previous two games against UTC and Murray State, were exhibitions and will not count towards TWU’s season record.
The Bulldogs (10-2, 7-1 in AAC) will will travel to Barbourville, Kentucky, on Jan. 4 to face Union College in a conference contest.
Wesleyan was without a pair of starters as Billy Balogun and Jonathan Webb are out with injuries. It is hoped that Webb will be back soon while Balogun likely is out until mid-February.
“These types of games are good to see how we match up with Division I players,” Stone said. “We won’t see that type of size overall in our league, maybe a player here and there. We can try some things to see how we can defend that size. Hopefully this helps us down the line.”
The Bison caught up, but Wesleyan still led 11-8 after free throws by Patterson. Wesleyan continued to outpace Lipscomb with scoring by Bryant Bernard, Ray and Riley Meloncon.
Later, a three pointer by Bernard gave Wesleyan a 22-21 lead with 10:15 left in the first half.
Another ‘3’ by Bernard put Wesleyan on top 25-23 with 9:13 left in the first half, but the Bison grabbed the lead shortly after that and were able to build on that lead.
Wesleyan was able to keep the game close, however. A layup by Bernard made it 43-38, Lipscomb, but the Bison started to stretch their lead at that point and led 53-43 at the half.
Lipscomb started strong in the second half and TWU could not stop the Bison’s momentum. Lipscomb went up 68-48 with 12:54 left to play and Wesleyan couldn’t catch up.
The Bulldogs had four players score in double figures with Bernard leading the way with 14 points. Tyler finished with 12 points while Patterson and Wilson each chipped in 10. Tyler also handed out three assists.
Wesleyan’s biggest lead was 9-4 early in the game. Patterson also grabbed six rebounds while Tyler and Bernard each had four boards.
Sweetwater’s Kolbe Billingsley scored four points, including Wesleyan’s last field goal of the game. Wesleyan shot 31% from the field and just over 34% from behind the three-point line. Bernard made four ‘3’s while Wilson and Tyler each made a pair of three pointers.
Sunday’s game was televised on ESPN3.
