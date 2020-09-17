DECATUR - Meigs Middle School swept Vonore during Tuesday’s doubleheader.
The Lady Tigers defeated Vonore 6-3 in the first game.
Meigs jumped out to a quick lead in the first inning of the first game with Madylin Johnson, Sadie Scott and Brylee Lawson crossing the plate.
The Lady Tigers put up three more runs in the fourth with Jayme Tibero, Natalee Combs and Annslee Maddron all scoring.
Combs hit an inside the park home run to score Meigs’ fifth run in the fourth inning. Scott, Chloe Landers, Carlie Landers, Tibero and Combs each picked up RBIs. Johnson, Maddron, Scott, Lawson, Tibero and Combs each scored a run.
Sadie Scott struck out nine.
Meigs won the second game 7-3.
Scott scored twice and knocked in two runs for the Lady Tigers while Chloe Landers scored once and doubled.
Maddron had two hits, one RBI and scored once. Johnson, Lawson and Reagan Kennedy also scored once.
Scott struck out six.
