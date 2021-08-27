The Chargerettes went over 300 minutes without scoring in four straight 1-0 losses dating back to last season, but that scoreless streak is now over in a big way.
McMinn Central blasted Class AAA Bradley Central 8-1 on Thursday in a non-district matchup. Savannah Miller had the hat trick and Carlee Rule added two goals.
“The dam broke,” Central Coach Travis Tuggle said. “We got the monkey off our backs. I thought we played really, really well. We passed the ball better, just played really well. I’m proud of them.”
Central (1-2) will have a pair of tough tests next week. Both are non-district contests, but both are region opponents that they may see in the postseason.
The Chargerettes travel to Signal Mountain on Tuesday at 6 p.m. and then go to Soddy-Daisy on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Miller then scored in the 31st minute off an assist by Kellan Baker and Baker herself scored in the 35th minute to make it 3-0.
Central added another goal about a minute later when Rule found the back of the net to put the Chargerettes ahead 4-0 and that was the halftime score.
Freshman Reagan Baker scored early in the second half to make it 5-0 before Bradley found the back of the net on a breakaway to cut Central’s lead to 5-1.
Makinlee Buckner added Central’s sixth goal and then Miller scored on a pair of free kicks in the 72nd and 77th minutes.
Central finished with 21 shots, with 10 of those being on goal. Central also attempted eight corners.
Chargerette goalie McCary Beaty made one save.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.