JASPER — Meigs County made a statement Friday night.
There was talk that the Tigers might not be as good as they have been in recent years or that they could be underdogs when they went to Marion County to play for the Region 3-2A title. But the Tigers put all doubts as to who the best team in the region is with a dominating 20-0 victory over the Warriors as Meigs earned its fifth straight region title.
Marion had averaged 39 points a game, but the Tigers’ defense got the shutout and gave up only 129 total yards.
“We heard all week about everybody else and what everybody else has done,” Meigs head coach Jason Fitzgerald said. “That’s what the kids said, nobody believes in us. I told them everybody believes in you. But the guys on the outside don’t know what goes on in this locker room. We had a point to prove tonight.”
The Tigers (9-0) are now not only the Region 3-2A champions, but they are also the No. 1 seed going into the playoffs, meaning they have homefield advantage until the state semifinals.
“It feels good,” Fitzgerald said of being the region champions for the fifth straight year. “The kids are saying five in a row. Don’t ever take that for granted because you worked your tail off to get it.
”And we heard about this region is going to be a lot tougher, we will see what you do. When (former quarterback Aaron) Swafford left it was we will see what you do. Now in a new region it was we will see what you do. Kids hear that stuff and if you are a competitor you let that sink in and you go play football.”
Meigs will host East Robertson in the first round of state 2A playoffs this Friday. Game time is 7 p.m.
Digital tickets are available on Gofan for $8. Tickets at the gate will be $10.
Meigs 20, Marion 0The Tigers’ first scoring drive actually got started thanks to a big special teams play.
The Warriors had a solid drive, but the defense — as it did all night — stopped Marion and forced a punt.
Cameron Huckabey then made a good punt return and a 15-yard facemask penalty was tacked on.
The result was Meigs starting on the Marion 6 with quarterback Logan Carroll running into the end zone two plays later from the 2. The extra point attempt failed, leaving the score 6-0, Tigers, with 1:34 left in the first quarter.
Meigs’ next score came off a little bit longer drive. Starting at their own 21, the Tigers moved the ball steadily down the field on runs from Carroll and Ben Smith, with a pass to Smith mixed in as the offensive line started to take control.
Meigs was especially efficient going to the left side of the line.
“I thought we won the battle at the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball and that’s what you have got to do on both sides of the ball,” Fitzgerald said. “We just got into certain formations. I don’t know that we picked out anything in particular (on the left side). We had some success and decided to stay with it. Football is not real hard. If you are having success, stay with it.”
The Tigers, however, did face a 3rd and nine, but Carroll raced 25 yards for the score, again off the left side of the line. The two-point conversion attempt failed and the Tigers led 12-0 with 4:44 left in the second quarter.
The half ended with that margin.
Marion hit a few plays, but couldn’t finish off any drives as Meigs’ defense rose to the occasion. That became the case even more in the second half.
Meigs got the ball first to start the third quarter and essentially put the game away with a 13-play scoring drive.
Carroll rushed 29 times in the game and he toted the ball six times in this drive. He also had solid completions to Huckabey and Jackson Shaver.
Meigs moved the ball down to the Warrior 20 after a catch by Huckabey, but Meigs still faced 4th and four.
The Tigers went for it and most in attendance likely thought another run was coming, but Meigs instead opted to pass and Smith made a diving catch for a touchdown.
Carroll then ran in the two-point conversion as the Tigers pushed their lead to 20-0 with 4:28 left in the third.
Despite having a lot time left in the game, with the way the Tiger defense was playing it seemed like the game was over at that point.
“I felt like we controlled the game,” Fitzgerald said. “In the third quarter when we put that one in (the end zone), we felt pretty good about it.”
That turned out to be true as the Tigers gave up a few long plays, but were able to keep the Warriors out of the end zone and were never seriously threatened.
Carroll led the Tigers’ offense with 127 yards rushing on 29 carries. Defensively, the Tigers, aside from a few plays, kept the Warriors bottled up.
“To be able to come to Marion County and win a ball game, at a place like this with so much tradition (isn’t an easy task). That’s a good football team, they were undefeated,” Fitzgerald said. “Hats off to my assistant coaches and coaching staff and both sides of the ball. The kids came out and executed and did what they were supposed to do.”
