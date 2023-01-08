ENGLEWOOD – The Chargers dropped to Sweetwater 52-46 Friday in The Roundhouse, still left wanting after nearly five years without a win against their District 3-2A rival.
McMinn Central (6-11, 1-3 District 3-2A) started the game on a 7-0 run. The Wildcats didn't score their first point until the four-minute mark in the first quarter. The first quarter ended with the Chargers up 9-7. Gabe Massingale and Isaiah Edmonds were the only Chargers to score in the first quarter.
"We hit them in the mouth they came back fighting," said Central head coach Daniel Curtis. "We got into foul trouble, and the game just flipped."
The Wildcats came out of the second quarter with a three-point play taking the lead 10-9. The Chargers came down and turned the ball over and the Wildcats immediately hit a three going up 13-9.
Central couldn't convert at the free throw line and the Wildcats pushed in transition for another layup. They lead 15-9 with six minutes left to play in the second. The Chargers got called for an offensive foul and the Wildcats go down and scored again making the lead 17-9.
Sweetwater scored again, but Edmonds finally stopped the bleeding for the Chargers as he euroed to the basket making the score 19-11. The Wildcats again found an opening as they scored inside pushing their lead to double digits 21-11.
Central trailed at the end of the second quarter 27-18. The Wildcats outscored the Chargers 18-9 in the second quarter. Turnovers and missed free throws saw Central facing a nine-point deficit.
"We found something in the second quarter that we liked and stayed with it in the second half," Curtis said. "We liked what we had we just have to knock down shots man we just have to knock down shots," said Curtis.
The Chargers shot 12-25 from the free-throw line Friday.
Central trimmed the Wildcats' lead 38-32 to begin the fourth. The sticky defense limited the Wildcats to 11 points scored in the third quarter, while the Chargers scored 14 in the third.
The teams traded baskets to begin the fourth quarter as the Wildcats still led 44-39 with 2:57 left in the fourth. Edmonds' two free throws and a Masingale bucket inside cut Sweetwater's lead to only one with 1:52 left in the fourth.
But the Wildcats answered with five quick points after their timeout, and the Chargers trailed 49-43 with 40 seconds left to play. Forced to play the foul game, Central fell to its 11th straight loss to Sweetwater. The Chargers' last win over the Wildcats came in the 2018 district tournament championship game.
CHARGERETTES 63, LADY WILDCATS 9: McMinn Central's girls held Sweetwater to seven points in the first half, stealing numerous passes and scoring often in transition on the way to a 41-7 halftime lead.
"We didn't change anything that we try to do," said Chargerettes head coach Johnny Morgan. "I told them before we came out, they're not the best team on our schedule, don't look at the scoreboard, don't look at the clock. We have to get better at certain things. We tried to work on things that we been up and down on this year. Let's just get better, and I think we did that today."
The starters for the Chargerettes (11-5, 4-0) didn't see much time in the second half as the game was well over in the third.
Karina Bystry had a team-high 16 points, and everyone that entered the game scored a point.
"She works hard at her game she really does," Morgan said of Bystry.
Central returns to action Tuesday at area and district rival Meigs County. The girls' game, which is a battle of two teams with an undefeated District 3-2A record, tips off at 6 p.m., and the boys' game follows at roughly 7:30.
