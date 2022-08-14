Both Tennessee Wesleyan soccer teams are projected to be in the top four of the Appalachian Athletic Conference, according to the league’s coaches.
The men’s team was voted No. 4 and the women’s team in a tie for No. 3 in their respective Preseason Coaches’ Polls, which were released by the conference on Tuesday and Wednesday.
On the men’s side, Tennessee Wesleyan was one of four teams to receive a first-place vote in the poll, garnering 160 total voting points and just barely missing the third place spot, occupied by Milligan University.
Columbia International University nabbed six first-place votes, taking the preseason favorite spot with 180 voting points. Reinhardt University also had six first-place votes, finishing with 177 voting points for second place. Milligan is the other team to hold a first-place vote, finishing two points ahead of the Bulldogs with 162 voting points. Union finished in fifth with 142 voting points.
The Bulldogs open the season on the road on August 20. The team will play its first AAC game on Sept. 9 against Milligan.
On the women’s side, 181 voting points tied the Lady Bulldogs with Montreat College in the poll in which the coaches of the conference voted.
Reinhardt University was named the preseason favorites with 10 first-place votes for 220 voting points. Reinhardt won both the AAC Regular Season and Tournament Championships in 2021. Truett McConnell University took home the remaining five first-place votes, helping them to 215 voting points for second place. After TWU and Montreat sit Point University in fifth place with 167 voting points.
The Lady Bulldogs’ 2022 season begins on Aug. 20 but their first AAC game is not until Sept. 10 against Milligan University.
