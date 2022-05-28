MURFREESBORO — It wasn’t the event Caleb Johnson expected to compete in at state, but he made as much of the opportunity as he could and did so in sloppy conditions.
Seeded last in the Class AAA boys’ shot put at the TSSAA state track and field meet, the McMinn County senior finished a spot ahead of his seeding in 15th with a best throw of 40 feet, 3.25 inches on a rainy Thursday at MTSU’s Dean A. Hayes Track and Soccer Stadium.
“I tried to make the most out of it with the weather and everything,” Johnson said. “I did a little better than I expected, so that’s definitely a plus. It’s still an honor to be here.”
McMinn head coach Jeff Galloway believed Johnson did as well as he could ask of him, especially in the event that was not his specialty and with the weather the way it was. The discus, which Johnson fell short of qualifying in, had been Johnson’s strongest event the past two years and was the event the senior set the school record in this season.
Only two shot put throwers in the 16-man field cleared the 50-foot mark Thursday.
“It was horrible conditions for them, trying to slide their feet in water and not fall down. So really bad conditions for the throwers,” Galloway said. “But he did OK. He beat his seed and that’s what we wanted to do.”
McMinn’s 4x800-meter relay team of Easton Schumacher, Juan Peña Mirones, Shamus Crayne and Tyler Bowers also came into the state meet seeded in last place, and it finished last out of 16 teams with a time of 8:58.69.
But that’s a result that Galloway believes doesn’t detract from the success the relay team experienced this season — including simply getting to the Spring Fling and being one of the fastest teams in the 4x800 in school history. The field was just that much faster.
“A lot of times we peak to get here, and we peaked to get here. Weather affected a lot of teams today, probably us as much as everybody,” Galloway said. “Getting here was a big accomplishment. I looked up and they were the third-fastest relay team McMinn has every had that we have a record of, there may have been more before that. But they’re in good company, and the field was just very fast today and it’s just hard to compete with those really good teams.”
As a point of comparison, the Cherokees were more than a minute behind state champion Daniel Boone, which finished with a time of 7:57.81. The eighth-place medalist, Green Hill, finished the race in 8:23.99.
“The fastest team’s average is faster than our fastest guy can run, so the odds of winning were not good coming in,” Galloway said. “We wanted to beat our seed, and we didn’t do that of course. But it was a good day, and it was good to be here and the guys got to enjoy one last run together.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.