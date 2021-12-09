Riceville's varsity basketball teams lost to Tellico Plains Junior High on Tuesday at home.
The Riceville girls lost 44-17. Devanie Dawson led the Lady Wildcats with 8 points, and Kyra Watson added 6. For Tellico, Jonna Moses scored 15 points and Jaylin Frerichs and Michaela Peels 9 each.
Riceville's boys fell 43-38. Jaxon Hope scored 15 points and Jaxson Gonzalez 9 for the Wildcats. For Tellico, Rylan Woods scored 12 points and Trevor Kibler 9.
Riceville's junior varsity boys won 49-26, led by Marshall Goodner with 16 points and Dax Pennington 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.