CLEVELAND — McMinn County’s softball season is over, but not before having moved up the District 5-AAA pecking order.
The Lady Cherokees began Tuesday’s action at Cleveland High School by holding on for a 5-3 win over the hosting Lady Raiders. That ensured McMinn, which had entered the tournament as the No. 6 seed, of at least a fourth-place finish.
Coming off that win, however, The Lady Tribe then ran into Walker Valley again and fell 9-0 to end its postseason.
In addition to its fourth-place District 5-AAA tournament finish, McMinn finished with a 17-15 record, its first winning season since 2017.
“When you leave the tournament and you’ve moved up two places, essentially, there’s nothing to be ashamed of,” said McMinn coach Mark Rogers, who finished his first full actual season guiding the Lady Cherokees. “We came in, I would daresay that most people probably didn’t expect us to beat Bradley (Central) on Saturday. And we beat Bradley and turn around and overcome a delay and a prom and all these things going against us, and we come out and play a great game against Cleveland today to finish fourth.
“Nothing to hold our heads about, nothing to be ashamed about, it was a good accomplishment for our girls.”
The Lady Tribe’s bats started hot Tuesday, with Sammie Greeson leading off with a double and Taylor Hancock following up with a single to put runners at the corners. Freshman Lexi Cooley, who had finished off Bradley on Saturday, and who was celebrating her 15th birthday Tuesday, then blasted a ball over the center fence for a three-run home run and a 3-0 Lady Cherokees lead.
Hancock, who led McMinn in hits against Cleveland by batting 3-4, led off the third inning with a double, then scored on Aaliyah Cagle’s RBI sacrifice fly to left field to make it 4-0.
Cleveland executed four bunts in the bottom of the fifth inning, the small ball getting the Lady Raiders one run and two more runners in scoring position before a pop out left McMinn’s lead still at 4-1. The Lady Cherokees restored their four-run lead in the top of the seventh, with Greeson walking and a dropped pop fly putting Hancock on base and runners at the corners. Cooley then floated a hit over the shortstop for the RBI and a 5-1 margin.
Two McMinn errors helped the Lady Raiders score two runs, the second one off a triple. But Sadie Brazzell (W) forced two pop flies to preserve the Lady Tribe win.
Against Walker Valley, however, McMinn’s fortunes ran out, with the Lady Mustangs plating four runs in the second inning, then adding two more in the fifth and three in the sixth.
Five Lady Cherokee errors helped along the Lady Mustangs, who only got six hits. And McMinn could only get three hits for the nightcap.
“You put six hits with five errors, you’re going to give up nine runs,” Rogers said. “We put the ball in play but left some runners on in scoring position and just couldn’t string anything together. I think fatigue might have played a part in it, and emotions, because that Cleveland game was an emotional game. We came out ahead but we still had to fight there in the end, so we were kind of physically and emotionally exhausted from that.
“They’re going to get hits and score runs because that’s what Walker Valley does, but if we get our outs that we’re supposed to, that’s a 3-0 or 4-0 ball game going into the seventh inning.”
McMinn graduates two seniors, Greeson and Cagle, both of whom Rogers said will be tough to replace.
“Losing Sammie Greeson and Aaliyah Cagle, in the field they’re solid,” Rogers said. “And we’re losing their bats; when you lose your cleanup and your lead-off, those types of things are tough. We’re going to have to have some younger girls step up. We’re going to condition, we’re going to hit the weight room this summer. We’re going to get stronger and we’ll try to get faster.”
Rogers also stressed mental preparation will be a key this offseason for the Lady Cherokees’ returning core.
“I’ve already told them during fall they’re going to spend a couple of days with me, and they’re just going to watch softball,” Rogers said. “We’re going to pull up some college softball, we’re going to watch softball, we’re going to learn the ins and outs of the game so we can be mentally prepared.
“And I think that’s a lot of what hindered us this year. We have some of the most talented girls I’ve ever coached, but sometimes mentally we don’t know what to do, situations we don’t understand, counts, those types of things whether on offense or defense. We’ve got to master that mental aspect, and if we do that, I think we’re going to make a lot of progress.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.