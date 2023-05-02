MADISONVILLE — The final week of the regular season got off to a tough start for McMinn County.
The Lady Cherokees knocked only two hits and slipped to a five-inning 10-0 run-rule loss Monday at Sequoyah High School.
Back-to-back two-out singles from Lexi Cooley and Cami Wade in the top of the fourth inning made for the only two runners McMinn got on base. By then, the Lady Tribe was trailing 9-0, and Sequoyah got another run across in the bottom of the fourth to get the game past the run-rule threshold.
McMinn (14-7) went out in order in the top of the fifth, ending the game. With the loss, the Lady Cherokees settled for a split of the non-district series with the Lady Chiefs.
“I don’t feel like we came into the game mentally ready to play,” said Lady Tribe head coach Mark Rogers. “We haven’t played since last Tuesday, and I’m not making an excuse, but it’s my job to have them prepared and I take full responsibility for that. I feel like we weren’t mentally ready to play this game.”
Sequoyah jumped ahead with a three-run home run in the bottom of the first inning, then tacked on two runs in the second and four more in the third.
The Lady Cherokees only committed one error for the game but got out-hit 11-2. McMinn hit several ground balls with some velocity and some fly balls into the outfield, but mostly right to Sequoyah fielders.
“We just got out-hit. I felt like we were being aggressive,” Rogers said. “We drove the ball, but just right to them multiple times in a row. We just couldn’t string anything together. Of course, they’re a good hitting team, they always are. And we didn’t make a lot of fielding mistakes, but they hit the ball well, and they hit it better than we did, and bottom line we just couldn’t hit the ball today.”
LADY CHEROKEES 13, GREENBACK 7 — Tuesday:
McMinn took out its frustrations Tuesday at Greenback and pounded 12 hits to end a three-game losing streak.
The Lady Tribe jumped ahead for good, 5-3, with a three-run top of the third inning, then tacked on another run in the fourth and put up a six-spot in the fifth to build an insurmountable 12-4 advantage.
Jillian Martin cracked three singles and tallied two RBIs. Macy Bobich sent in three RBIs and hit a single and double. Cami Wade and Ama Grimmett each got a single and two RBIs, Lexi Cooley a single and an RBI, Abbie Wiseman a double and an RBI, Jaylin Simpson a single and double, Emilee Patterson one single and Peyton Ricker one RBI.
Wade went six innings in the circle and compiled five strikeouts against seven hits, three walks and four earned runs. Bailey Derrick struck out two in her one inning pitching.
The Lady Cherokees played their final game of the regular season 5 p.m. Wednesday at home against Walker Valley, then turned their attention to the District 5-4A tournament starting Friday. The district tournament bracket was not available as of Tuesday’s deadline.
“Ultimately, I tell the girls over and over, all this doesn’t really matter,” Rogers said. “On Friday, the season starts over, everybody’s record starts 0-0 and that’s the games that count. Those are the games we’ve got to win.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.