Going up against the reigning District 5-AAA champions proved a humbling experience for McMinn County.
The Lady Cherokees lost in straight sets to visiting Cleveland, 25-9, 25-9, 25-15, on Tuesday at McMinn County High School. The Lady Raiders, who have participated in three of the last five Class AAA state tournaments, amassed a 27-10 kills advantage for the match.
Cleveland also served five aces to the Lady Tribe’s one, and McMinn (2-3, 0-3 District 5-AAA) also committed numerous errors against Lady Raider serves.
“They have such a good serve, and that’s what the girls and I were talking about,” said McMinn assistant coach Scott Leamon, who guided the team Thursday with head coach Taylor South out. “It was great opportunity to play a team like this, so that when you can hit a jump float serve as good as they can hit it, then it really hard for us to pass the ball, so that makes it tough, too.”
Cleveland’s kills advantage was 21-4 through the first two sets. The Lady Raiders jumped ahead 13-2 in the first set and coasted to the early 1-0 set lead, and then seized control of the second set with a 12-2 run, swelling a close 6-4 margin into an 18-6 gap.
McMinn played a more competitive third set, even leading 9-8 thanks to kills from Ramiyah Thompson, Jazmine Moses and Jada Mack. The Lady Cherokees were still down just 14-13 before Cleveland closed the match on an 11-2 run.
In the third set, kills were even between the teams at six each.
“Our girls see that the have to learn how to hit float serves, and they see how they need to learn how to pass the ball,” Leamon said. “And you can see in the last set, they can be competitive. They just have to believe they can be competitive, so we have to get mentally strong.”
Thompson finished with four kills and a block for McMinn, Mack two kills and three blocks, Summer Trew two kills and a block, and Moses and Elena Kurowski one kill each. Lexi Cooley served the Lady Cherokees’ only ace.
McMinn’s next match is 6 p.m. Monday at McMinn Central for the away leg of the county rivalry. The Lady Cherokees then continue 6 p.m. Tuesday at home against Ooltewah, another district opponent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.