DECATUR — Meigs County defeated a pair of non-district opponents in a doubleheader on Friday.
In Game 1, the Tigers overcame Chattanooga Grace Christian 11-1 in six innings. They then also took down Clarkrange 11-1 in five innings in Game 2.
Payton Armour, Logan Carroll and Levi Caldwell combined for a no-hitter versus Clarkrange.
“It was a good day today,” Meigs Coach Tyler Roberts said on Friday. “Our team came out ready to play today, especially offensively and on the mound. Any time you can win by the run rule and throw a combined no-hitter, it’s a great day”
The Tigers (10-7) will host Copper Basin at 6 p.m. on Monday. The team will recognize its seniors for Senior Night before the game.
Game 1 — Meigs 11, Grace Christian 1:The Tigers pushed across a pair of runs in the second inning on a sacrifice fly by Nate Levy and an RBI single by Gage Welch. Then came two more runs in the third inning on a RBI single by Carroll and a RBI groundout by Matthew Boshears.
That made it 4-1 in favor of Meigs.
Luke Pendergrass led off the third inning with a double and later scored on a groundout by Welch.
Already up 5-1, the Tigers broke the game open in the fifth. Connor Mason doubled home a run while Levy and Jackson Shaver singled in runs to put Meigs up 8-1.
The Tigers added their final three runs in the third. One run scored on an error and two more scored on a single by Boshears.
The Tigers cranked out 14 hits with Armour, Devon Paxton, Carroll, Mason and Pendergrass each with two. Carroll, Boshears and Welch each drove in two runs while Mason, Levy and Shaver each had one RBI.
Paxton, now 2-0 on the season, surrendered one run on six hits in six innings. He struck out one and walked one.
Game 2 — Meigs 11, Clarkrange 1:The Tigers jumped out to an even quicker start in Game 2 with two runs in the first inning and five in the second.
The first two runs came on a sacrifice fly by Carroll and an RBI single by Boshears.
In the second, Meigs scored on a Clarkrange error, a RBI single by Paxton, a two-run double by Mason and a RBI single by Levy.
Two more runs went up on the board for the Tigers in the third off a run-scoring triple by Armour and an RBI groundout by Carroll.
Clarkrange scored once in the fourth to make it 9-1, but the Tigers closed out the game with a pair of runs in the fifth with Boshears singling home both runs.
Meigs slammed out 11 hits in the second game with Armour going 3-for-3 with an RBI.
Boshears went 2-for-4 with three RBIs while both Carroll and Mason drove in a pair of runs each. Levy also picked up an RBI, as did Paxton.
Armour threw the first two innings, followed by Carroll with two innings and Caldwell with one. None gave up a hit as the run given up was unearned on an error.
Amour struck out five and walked none, Carroll struck out three and walked two and Caldwell set Clarkrange down in order in the fifth. Amour, now 4-0, picked up the win.
