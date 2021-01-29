Citing rapidly improving COVID-19 numbers in Tennessee, Gov. Bill Lee cleared the general public to attend school sports events — and for cheerleaders, dance teams and bands to once again perform — starting Monday, Feb. 1.
Executive Order No. 74, which had limited attendance at sports events to a select few categories of people for the past month, will be suspended effective the first day of February, according to the press release the governor’s office released Thursday afternoon.
Cheerleaders, dancers and band members, usually a mainstay at basketball games, had not been among the people who were allowed at sporting events for the past month, but starting Monday they can resume their seasons.
The governor’s press release cited almost a 60% decline in Tennessee COVID-19 cases and nearly a 40% decline in hospitalizations from their peak in December, when the executive order had first been issued.
“The data now reflects rapidly falling numbers and because of that data, we are ending the recent additional restrictions around who can participate in or attend indoor school sporting events,” Lee said in the release.
The regulations of local education agencies and the TSSAA will still remain in effect. The TSSAA attendance recommendation before the executive order was a limit of between one-fourth and one-third of stadium capacity.
Masks and social distancing will still be required for spectators, and temperature checks and COVID-19 symptom screenings for athletes, coaches and spectators will also still take place.
“We’re proud that our member schools have been taking steps to follow the Governor’s orders and limit the spread of the virus,” said TSSAA Executive Director Bernard Childress in a press release from that organization. “It is vitally important that we continue to be smart and safe in our activities, wear a mask, wash our hands and practice social distancing at every athletic contest.”
