DECATUR — The Tigers rallied from an early deficit to earn a 14-1 victory over visiting Bledsoe County on Friday.
Bledsoe took an early 1-0 lead, but Meigs then scored 14 unanswered runs. Meanwhile, Meigs pitcher Payton Armour pitched five innings of one-hit ball. In those five innings, he put the Warriors down in order four times.
“It was a good way to come back from our close loss on Tuesday,” Meigs Coach Tyler Roberts said. “We really swung the bats well today. Even more impressive was the performance from Payton Armour. That’s two straight good pitching outings from him.
“It was good to get the win before our district matchup against Sweetwater.”
The Tigers are set to begin a two-game District 5-AA series with Sweetwater, going to Sweetwater today and then hosting the Wildcats on Tuesday. Both games are set for 6 p.m. starts.
The Warriors drew first blood with a single run in the first inning aided by a Meigs error.
The Tigers struck back in the bottom of the first.
Will Meadows drew a one-out walk and later scored on a single by Connor Mason.
The Tigers later had the bases loaded and Mason scored on a balk to put the Tigers up 2-1.
Meigs extended their lead to 7-1 in the second inning.
Ethan Meadows and Ethan Levy reached on a walk and a single, respectively, and then Logan Carroll later pushed Ethan Meadows home on an infield single. Will Meadows then was safe on a bunt single to load the bases.
Mason drew the walk to make it 4-1. After the first out of the inning, a single by Armour brought in another run to make it 5-1.
The Tigers batted through the order and later Ethan Meadows brought home two runs with a bases loaded infield hit as he beat the throw to first.
The inning ended with a strikeout and a fielder’s choice, but the big inning put Meigs up 7-1 as the Tigers scored five runs on four hits.
After a scoreless third, the Tigers put the game away with a seven-run fourth inning. Meigs had four hits in the inning and took advantage of a pair of Bledsoe errors.
Armour started with a one-out single, Jackson Shaver walked and then Ethan Meadows reached on an error, which scored Armour.
Already up 8-1, an infield hit by Levy scored one run and then a bases loaded fielder’s choice by Carroll, a single by Will Meadows, a bases loaded walk by Mason and a two RBI single by Matthew Boshears made it 14-1.
Armour then set the Warriors down in order in the fifth to end the game.
Meigs finished with 10 hits.
Will Meadows had two hits and an RBI and Mason added one hit and three RBIs. Boshears drove in a pair of runs as did Ethan Meadows. Levy went 2-for-2 at the plate with a pair of singles.
Armour went 2-for-2 with three RBIs. He also pitched all five innings and gave up just one run on one hit while striking out five and walking five.
