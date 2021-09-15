ENGLEWOOD — McMinn Central’s inconsistent play proved costly on Tuesday as the Chargerettes dropped a 4-0 decision to visiting East Hamilton.
East Hamilton scored in the first minute of play and then again right before the end of the first half before adding two more scores in the second half.
Central head coach Travis Tuggle said his team played well at time, but inconsistency damaged the Chargerettes’ chances of winning.
“We play in waves, just up and down,” Tuggle said. “We can’t do that. We came out in the first five minutes and we weren’t ready to play. Then we play well the next 30 minutes, but then we give up a goal on a corner kick at the end of the half.”
The loss puts Central at 1-1 in the district and 3-5 overall. The Chargerettes travel to Sequoyah, another district opponent, on Thursday for a 6 p.m. kickoff.
The Lady Hurricanes led 1-0 just a few minutes into the match.
East Hamilton dominated possession and almost scored on a low cross with 21:32 left in the half, but the cross was parried away by Beaty.
For most of the rest of the half the Lady Hurricanes controlled possession, but the Chargerette defenders were able to keep the ball out of the net.
That was until the final minute of the first half.
East Hamilton had a corner kick which bounced around and Central had difficulty clearing the ball out. A Lady Hurricane pounced on the loose ball and fired the shot into the net to put East Hamilton up 2-0 in the dying embers of the first half.
“We had trouble clearing the ball and then we leave a player unmarked in the middle in front of the goal and she just kicks it in,” Tuggle said. “We can’t be doing that. We are better than that.”
The halftime whistle blew about 30 seconds later.
The second half did not get off to a good start and East Hamilton scored again about five minutes into the period to go up 3-0. It was a long-range shot that hit the upper half of the net.
“We have to close in on the shooters quicker,” Tuggle lamented. “We can’t give them that much room.”
East Hamilton made it 4-0 about four minutes later off a free kick that was directed right at the goal. Again, it was a high shot just out of reach.
Central later began having some chances with the Chargerettes striking some crosses and players crashing the net, but could not find a goal in a 4-0 loss.
Unofficial stats had East Hamilton with eight shots and Central with three. Beaty made six saves for Central.
