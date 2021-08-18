CLEVELAND — A few errant serves and kill attempts left McMinn County still wanting for a breakthrough in district play after a competitive loss.
The Lady Cherokees fell 25-15, 15-14, 25-19 in their District 5-AAA opener Tuesday at Bradley Central High School. McMinn volleyball has only one win against a district opponent in its history, but Tuesday’s efforts had coach Taylor South believing that can change soon.
“It means a lot to us, because our district is tough,” South said. “It’s tough every year, and if we can compete like that, it means a lot to our program. We made some mistakes that we need to correct, but overall we played well.”
The Lady Tribe (1-1, 0-1 District 5-AAA) was down just 20-15 in the first set before the Bearettes closed with the last five points. And in the second set, Bradley led just 16-12 before finishing on a 9-2 run, aided by several McMinn hits into the net.
“Those are things we really need to correct and work on, getting behind the ball and executing those hits,” South said.
The third set was McMinn’s most competitive, with the Lady Cherokees within 22-19 before Bradley scored the last three points with two kills and an ace to end the match.
“I think we really communicated well,” South said. “The thing we really need to improve on is our serves. I really don’t like missed serves and giving the other teams points like that, so we’ve really got to be more consistent with our serves.”
Bradley built a 21-17 advantage in kills and also landed 10 aces to the Lady Tribe’s two.
Summer Trew and Ramiyah Thompson scored five kills each, with Trew also tallying three blocks and an ace and Thompson two blocks. Jada Mack added four kills, Jazmine Moses two kills and Elena Kurowski a block-kill. Taylor Hancock also served one ace.
The Lady Cherokees return home for their next game, which is 6 p.m. Monday against Loudon in non-district play.
