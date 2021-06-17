David Tucker got his accomplished coaching career started with McMinn County girls' basketball, and he hasn't forgotten it.
It is what led Tucker, 68, to accept the interim head coaching position for the Lady Cherokees a week ago, coming full circle and rejoining the program he had previously guided from 1986-1998.
"I still say, 'Once a Cherokee, always a Cherokee,'” Tucker said in an interview Wednesday morning with The Daily Post-Athenian. “And I was asked to help out, and, hey, I jumped at the opportunity like that.”
Tucker will serve in the interim role until current Lady Tribe head coach Tim McPhail, who is recovering from a stroke and treatment for brain tumors, decides to return to his coaching duties.
"We're all pulling for Tim to get better,” Tucker said. “And when he gets better, and he gets everything straightened out, I'll be glad for him to take back over. I just really feel honored to help McMinn County out. That's where I started at. They gave me my first chance, and I owe those people. The McMinn County people, they've been great to me all the way through, and my family, my kids, and I'm just glad to help out any way I can.”
The connection between Tucker and the McPhail family runs deep, too. McPhail was a student at McMinn during Tucker's tenure there, and McPhail's wife, Amy, is a former Lady Cherokees basketball player for Tucker.
"Tim has always been good to me, very supportive and all that stuff, so I'm very supportive of him, his wife, his family and, here we go,” Tucker said. “We're going to do the best we can for the Lady Cherokees and McMinn County.”
In taking the interim position with the Lady Tribe, Tucker left his high school alma mater, Tellico Plains, after three years as its boys' basketball coach. That was three years that Tucker had a fairly lengthy drive every evening between Tellico and his home in Calhoun.
"I just felt like Tellico, there were a few changes that they had to make,” Tucker said. “And I had to drive home down through Etowah and Bowater Road every night because they had to change practice. And my wife (Jenny) finally stepped in on that, and that's a little much.”
Over Tucker's tenure, the Tellico boys went 40-35, won the the District 4-A championship in 2019, finished as district runners-up with a 14-7 overall record this past season and reached the Region 2-A semifinals in 2019 and 2021.
Tucker is proud of what he accomplished with the Bears recently, but at the same time could not pass on the opportunity to help the McMinn girls' hoops program with whom he got started.
"We had people that didn't want to come up there and play us, and that doesn't happen much at Tellico,” Tucker said. “But I'm still excited to death. We've got some very good players at McMinn County High School. They've been coached well, they know how to act, and I've just got to keep leading them the same way they have been led, and just keep building and go from there.”
Tucker is unsure of what teaching position he will have at McMinn, as of Wednesday.
"Whatever (principal) Coach (Joe) Young wants me to do, whatever (athletic director) Bo (Cagle) wants me to do, I'm all in,” Tucker said.
