The McMinn County boys' bowling team went 1-1 on the week, losing Tuesday to Cleveland 19-4 and then bouncing back Thursday with a 17-6 win over East Hamilton.
Against Cleveland, the Cherokees' high scores were Carson Gary 182 and Braden Eder 119, each of them with one match point.
Against East Hamilton, high scores were Gary 202 and Carmine Price 120, each of them winning a match point.
McMinn's girls also competed Thursday, losing 3-2 to East Hamilton. High scores for the girls were Jazzmyne Jones 124 (1 match point) and Breanna Eder 118.
McMinn's bowling teams are back in action 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at Classic Lanes.
