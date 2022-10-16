BLUEFIELD, Virginia – Tennessee Wesleyan's soccer teams took their shows on the road and delivered identical 8-0 wins Friday at Bluefield in Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) play.
The Lady Bulldogs (8-4, 7-2 AAC) were ahead 3-0 by the 20th minute, a lead that held to halftime, and scored five more goals in the second half. Krista Eik Hardardottir and Jordan Smith collected a brace each, and Jill De Waal, Claudia Lopez del Pino, Cristina Escrig and a Bluefield own goal accounted for a goal each.
TWU's women amassed shot advantages of 30-1 overall and 23-1 on goal and attempted five corner kicks to none for Bluefield.
The Wesleyan men led 2-0 at halftime, then poured on six goals in the second half. Wynand Wessels, Jarimyah Cook and Jonah Lewis each netted a brace for the Bulldogs (7-1-5, 6-1-2), who remained in a tie for first place in the AAC standings. Cian Gantley and Dave Neijenhuis also scored a goal each, and Cook, Gantley, Charlie Wood and Neijenhuis each tallied an assist.
Wesleyan out-shot Bluefield 10-1 overall and 9-0 on goal and had a 7-3 advantage on corner kicks.
The Lady Bulldogs are back in action Wednesday at Brenau in conference play. Both soccer teams are then back at home Saturday against Columbia International, with the women kicking off at noon and the men at 2:30 at the TWY Athletic Complex. The men's game is likely to determine the AAC regular-season champion.
