KINGSTON - The Lady Tigers broke open a close game in the final inning to come away with a 6-1 District 3-2A victory at Kingston on Wednesday.
Meigs led 2-1 before scoring four seventh inning runs. That, along with a solid pitching performance from Lainey Fitzgerald, was enough to give Meigs the win. Meigs Coach Jeff Davis wasn’t thrilled with how his team played, however.
“Lackluster, I believe is the word,” Davis said of his team’s play. “We showed a little fight in the seventh, but before that I didn’t think we showed much spunk. Now pitching and fielding we were OK, but we need to swing the bats better.”
The Lady Tigers (13-2, 7-0 in 3-2A) were scheduled to play Polk on Friday, but that game has been canceled. Meigs’ next game will now be a big district matchup at home against Sweetwater on Monday at 5:30 p.m.
The Lady Tigers are up by two games in the district with three district games left, two against Sweetwater and one against Tellico. Meigs defeated Tellico in extra innings at home recently.
“We could lose all three or we could win all three,” Davis said.
Meigs 6, Kingston 1
The Lady Tigers jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the third inning. Shelby Kennedy led off the inning by reaching on an error and then Toryn Lawson drew a walk one out later.
After the second out, Carlee McLemore grounded into a fielder’s choice, but all the runners were safe. Sierra Howard then singled to drive in Lawson and Graci Kennedy, who entered as a courtesy runner.
Kingston cut Meigs’ lead to 2-1 with a single run in the fourth, with the help of a Meigs error.
Both pitchers continued to throw well until the Lady Tigers put up four runs in the seventh.
Kennedy Majors hit a one-out single and advanced to second an error. McLemore then again reached on a fielder’s choice in which nobody made an out.
Howard then singled home Majors to make it 3-1 and Fitzgerald singled to bring home courtesy runner Carlie Landers to put Meigs up 4-1.
The Lady Tigers increased their lead to 6-1 on a single by Madylin Johnson that scored Howard and Fitzgerald.
The Lady Tigers finished with eight hits and took advantage of four Lady Yellow Jacket errors. Meigs did strand eight runners on base.
Howard went 2-for-4 with three RBIs and one run scored. Johnson went 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Fitzgerald drove in a run.
She also picked up the win as she threw all seven innings while surrendering one unearned run on just two hits. She struck out 10 and walked two.
