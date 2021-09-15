The Central Knights middle school baseball program will be holding tryouts on Saturday, Sept. 18, for the 2022 spring season. The tryouts will take place at Bicentennial Park. Tryouts will be conducted as a “pro style” workout and will start at 11 a.m. sharp. Tryouts should be done by 1 p.m. at the latest. No metal spikes are allowed on the turf.
A varsity and junior varsity team are planned for 2022. Returning players must still attend the tryout. The program is open for players from fifth through eighth grades. The team will be coached by Jeff Shaw, Donnie Cowart, Jimmy Flowers and Eric Lindsey.
For questions about the tryouts, contact Jeff Shaw at 423-506-7902 or Donnie Cowart at 423-368-8853.
