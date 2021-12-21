DECATUR — Meigs County is mostly happy with how they stacked up in a couple of measuring stick games despite a pair of losses Friday night.
The Tigers and Lady Tigers accepted a last-minute addition to the schedule and welcomed Fulton to Decatur. Both teams were more athletic than what Meigs often sees, but both games were competitive.
Tigers head coach Sammy Perkinson said Fulton called him asking to play.
“I saw it as an opportunity,” Perkinson said. “If we take care of business and are fortunate enough to be in the region (tournament) we may see teams like that. It showed us where we are at.”
The Lady Tigers were competitive until near the end of the third quarter before the Lady Falcons began pulling away. Meigs lost 58-44.
Lady Tigers Coach Derika Jenkins was pleased with her team’s effort and said had her team taken better care of the ball and boxed out more effectively, the game would have been closer. Meigs turned the ball over 25 times and was beat on the glass for large portions of the game.
“It was a good game against a 3-A team, I’m proud of their effort,” Jenkins said. “We just have to do the little things, like limiting turnovers. When we play as a team we can play with anybody. Like I always say, we will be fine.”
The boys’ game was a close contest throughout with eight lead changes in the first three quarters. As a result, the Tigers were able to stay close in the fourth quarter in a 74-67 loss.
“We know where we are at,” Perkinson said. “We were competitive against a very athletic team. They can turn one mistake, a bad pass or an unadvised shot, into four buckets. We may see teams like that later. I’m very proud of my guys for the way they competed.”
The Lady Tigers (5-4) and Tigers (6-3) will participate in the Loudon Christmas Classic this week at Loudon High School. On Tuesday, Dec. 21, the Tigers will face Concord at 10 a.m. and the Lady Tigers will play Ooltewah at 11:30 a.m. Then on Wednesday, both Meigs squads will tip off against Livingston Academy with the girls playing at 11:30 a.m. and the boys at 1 p.m.
Down 5-0 early Meigs came from behind on three pointers by Cayden Hennessee and Alisa Carroll along with buckets by Julia Howard, Carroll and Lila Brown.
A three-pointer by Fulton put the Lady Falcons ahead 14-12 going into the second quarter.
The game was quickly tied up on a bucket by Hennessee, but Fulton pushed ahead to a 25-15 lead near the end of the quarter. Howard and Carroll both made field goals in the final 1:18 of the half, but Fulton led 27-19 at the intermission.
Meigs trailed for the remainder of the game.
The Lady Tigers didn’t use a full-court press as they usually do and at times had trouble slowing Fulton’s fast break opportunities. Along with turnovers, that spelled trouble for the Lady Tigers.
Meigs was able to stay in striking range for most of the second half, but could not make enough of a dent in Fulton’s lead. Meigs trailed 47-29 after three quarters before buckets by Howard and Lainey Fitzgerald and a three-point play by Hennessee cut Fulton’s advantage to 47-36 with 5:40 to play.
Later, a bucket by Sara Swafford made it 51-44 with under two minutes left. Meigs couldn’t get any closer, however, as Fulton made their free throws down the stretch to come away with a 58-44 victory.
Howard led the Lady Tigers with 15 points and Hennessee finished with 11 points.
The teams went back and forth early with Payton Armour, Matthew Boshears, Ethan Meadows and Cole Owens all scoring for Meigs. Owens’ three pointer put the Tigers on top with a 10-9 advantage, but Fulton went on an 8-0 run to take a 17-10 lead. A bucket by Armour made it 17-12 going to the second period.
The Tigers were able to stay close with Owens, Meadows, Cameron Huckabey, Armour, Boshears and Levi Caldwell all scoring. Meigs trailed 30-25 with under four minutes to play in the half.
Fulton scored on a dunk a few minutes later, but a technical was called for hanging on the rim. Meadows made both free throws, but Fulton had momentum and went up 37-29 later in the quarter.
A bucket by Boshears and a free throw by Owens cut Fulton’s lead to 37-30 at the half.
Meadows started off the half with a three pointer, which was followed by a trey by Owens to cut Fulton’s lead even further, down to 37-36. Then Meadows was fouled as he made a three pointer for a potential four-point play, but he twisted his ankle on the play and missed the free throw.
He then went to the locker room for awhile before re-entering the game.
But Meigs still had some momentum and the two teams went back and forth. A few minutes later, behind 43-40, Meigs went on a 7-0 run on one bucket each by Armour and Boshears and then a ‘3’ by Armour to go ahead 47-43.
Fulton controlled the rest of the period and went to the fourth ahead 50-47
Later in the fourth, Fulton led 65-53. Meigs mounted a rally with Meadows, Armour, Huckabey and Boshears scoring. The Tigers were still down 69-61 with 1:06 to play. Later, a three pointer by Huckabey made it 72-64 in what turned out to be an intense final few minutes of play.
Fulton hit a few free throws before Huckabey hit another trey, but time ran out on the Tigers in a 74-67 loss.
Meigs had five players score in double figures. Armour led the way with 17 points, followed by Meadows with 13, Boshears with 12, Owens with 11 and Huckabey with 10.
