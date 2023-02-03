At this point, McMinn County expects to beat Bradley Central. The Cherokees’ state-ranked archrival was just another number on the way to their goal.
Tucker Monroe led four double-digit scorers for the Tribe with 21 points, and McMinn shot 62.8% from the floor and made seven 3-pointers in a 71-63 win over the Bears on Friday at McMinn County High School.
The Cherokees (19-8, 10-1 District 5-4A) finished off a regular-season sweep of Bradley and clinched a top-two district finish, which also guarantees them a berth in the Region 3-4A tournament. Moreover, McMinn’s regular-season finale 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at home against Cleveland will be a battle for the district No. 1 seed.
“We talk about it all the time, how many minutes we’ve got left,” said the Cherokees’ second-year head coach Randy Casey, who is 4-0 against Bradley. “At the start of the week with our district games, we had 96 minutes left. Then it’s down to 64 minutes. And now it’s 32. And we talked about how you can do anything for 32 minutes. And our guys, the first thing they said in the locker room to me is, ‘Coach, we just knocked out 32 (minutes), let’s go get 32 more on Tuesday.’ I didn’t say it, they did. We got 32 more minutes. And they’re going to enjoy this win tonight, I told them we’d enjoy it tonight, and when we wake up in the morning, that Cleveland red, white and blue is on your mind.”
Hayden Smith, Reese Frazier and Caden Hester tallied 13 points each for the Cherokees, who scored the first seven points Friday against the Bears (17-4, 8-3), who entered with a No. 7 Class 4A ranking in this week’s Associated Press state poll.
“It’s amazing how stuff like that finds its way to the dry erase board in the locker room,” said Casey about Bradley’s state ranking. “It’s amazing how that happens.”
The Bears ended the first quarter on a 5-0 run, closing McMinn’s lead to 15-14, and briefly went in front to start the second quarter on a layup from game-high scorer Trevor Carpenter (28 points).
But Trent Peak answered with a hoop on the other end to put the Tribe back ahead. The game was tied twice in the second quarter, the latest at 28-28, before Monroe made two trips to the line for 1-and-1 and made all four free throws to put McMinn ahead for good. Davion Evans got a steal-and-score with a second left in the half to give the Cherokees a 34-30 halftime lead.
McMinn started pulling away in the third quarter, with Frazier scoring nine of his points in that period, Monroe sinking his third 3-pointer of the game and Smith and Hester finishing on transition buckets immediately after Bradley scores.
“Our guys do a great job of keeping themselves in condition, and I felt like our defensive pressure finally got them playing fast,” Casey said. “Even a few times they scored, we’d score in two seconds. One time we hit Caden Hester on a layup in two seconds, we score. One time to Hayden Smith, two seconds, we score. They go work and work and run their offense and run their offense, and in two seconds we score. And what happens in those situations is, ‘Guys, we had to work so hard to score and they’re scoring in two seconds.’ And that’s demoralizing, and I felt that was a big factor in what we were doing.”
Hester finished off the third quarter with a putback at the buzzer, giving McMinn its largest lead at that point, 58-49. Smith bumped that lead another two points to begin the fourth, and just when Carpenter made back-to-back hoops to bring the Bears within seven, Peak answered with a critical 3-pointer to increase the Cherokees’ advantage to 63-53 with 6:36 left.
“Trent Peak, he just goes about quietly helping us win,” Casey said. “I’m very proud of how he defends, what kind of defender he has turned into. He’s a tough kid, he’s a shotmaker, and he’s a winner, too, and he’s probably the unsung hero of our team.”
Bradley got no closer than eight points the rest of the game. Hester bottomed a three to stretch the McMinn lead to 66-54 with five minutes left, and steals from Evans, Frazier and Hester and free throws from Monroe and Hester kept the Cherokees comfortably ahead to the end.
Smith punctuated the win with a two-handed dunk on a fast break in the last 30 seconds.
“Caden Hester does whatever he takes. He’s just a winner,” Casey said. “Reese Frazier is a winner. All of our guys are. And they’re diving on the floor, they’re coming up with loose balls. Davion Evans gets a steal and a big timeout there, and all that stuff is contagious just like shooting the ball well. One guy dives on the floor, here’s another one that dives on the floor. Davion Evans takes a charge, Reese Frazier takes a charge. And those are winning plays. And these guys understand, we talk about it every day, we understand what it takes to make a winning play and to win.
“When we’ve got winning time in each game, and it’s different times in each game, I told them with six minutes to go in this game it’s winning time. Let’s get this done. And we made a push right then and extended that lead to 12 or so, and our guys responded.”
BEARETTES 77, LADY CHEROKEES 20: Bradley, Class 4A's No. 2-ranked girls' team in this week's AP state polls, scored the game's first 18 points.
Two Jaz Moses free throws with 1:19 left in the first quarter put McMinn (18-12, 7-4) on the scoreboard for the first time, but the Lady Tribe trailed 18-4 at the end of the period.
The Bearettes (24-1, 11-0) blew up the margin to 41-9 at halftime and 60-14 after three. The Lady Cherokees finished the game with 20 turnovers leading to 41 Bradley points and a 8-31 field goal shooting performance.
“We’ll just mark that one off,” said Lady Tribe head coach David Tucker. “We’ve got another one Tuesday and we’ll just go on. That’s the way it is, and you’ve got to be bigger than the other person and sometimes things happen like that. But I still like my team and, hey, we’ll live to see another day.”
McMinn is locked into the No. 3 seed for the District 5-4A tournament regardless of what happens Tuesday at home against Cleveland. Game time for that regular-season finale is 6 p.m.
“You look at it, and it’s just like I tell them, ‘Girls, you’re 18-11 (before Friday),” Tucker said. “That’s unbelievable for what we’ve been through. You know that.’ And I told them we’ve won games with not having people and people having to step up and they’ve stepped up, and practices have been great.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.