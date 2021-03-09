DECATUR - Meigs County is happy to be back in the Blue Cross Basketball Championships, but the Lady Tigers want to do more than just show up.
Getting past the first round won’t be an easy task, however, as the Lady Tigers (21-4) will face state-ranked Westview (26-1) out of Martin.
“We are going to go see what we can do,” Meigs Coach Jason Powell said. “We’ve faced good teams before, whether it was in the regular season or tournaments or even during the summer. We are going to go and enjoy the moment and see what we can do.”
Murfreesboro is a familiar destination for the Lady Chargers as they are making their ninth consecutive state tournament appearance. They reached the semifinals last season before the tournament was shut down because of COVID-19.
Westview finished as the state runner-up in 2019, falling to Cheatham County 43-40 in the title game.
The first order of business when talking about Westview is sophomore point guard Jada Harrison, a Miss Basketball finalist. She has already scored 1,000 points and reportedly has offers from several major conference NCAA Division I schools, including Vanderbilt and Arkansas.
Powell said Harrison compares very favorably to York’s Haylee Johnson, a Lee University signee who Meigs faced in the substate on Saturday.
“Johnson is a DII player and Harrison already has offers from two SEC schools,” Powell responded when asked to compare the two players. “They use a lot of ball screens for her and let her do her thing. She will either pass it or shoot it, depending on how the defense reacts.”
The Lady Chargers also have some size, according to the roster supplied to the TSSAA. Junior center Angelina Barr is listed at 6’1” and senior center Makaylan Williams is reportedly 6’0”.
Two senior forwards, Avery Leyhue and Emerson Leyhue, are listed at 5’11”.
“Their wings can shoot the ball and one of the posts can step out and shoot it as well,” Powell said, noting that another player, Abby Gordon, can shoot the ball as well.
Powell said the Lady Chargers will take opportunities to play up tempo when the situation presents itself, such as after a steal, but that they prefer to get into halfcourt sets and run their offense.
Westview is also a solid defensive team, according to Powell.
“They do a good job in their 2-3 matchup zone of being active,” Powell said. “They get into the passing lanes and they have the two big posts there in the middle, so they make it difficult.”
Overall, Powell said Westview is a better team than York was, and York was a good team.
“They are just better,” Powell said. “They have more size and their wings can shoot the ball better.”
Despite the challenge ahead Powell said he’s not going make a bunch of radical adjustments in the state tournament. After all, the Lady Tigers have reached the substate five straight years so something is working right.
“We are not going to go change everything up now,” Powell said. “We have had some success ourselves. We will go do what we do and see what happens.”
