CLEVELAND – McMinn County's girls were an opposing fingertip away from perhaps getting a signature win over Thanksgiving weekend.
With the Lady Cherokees down 62-60, Peytyn Oliver stepped back and got a look at a winning 3-pointer in the last second, but a Greeneville defender's fingers grazed the shot to seal McMinn's defeat Friday in its first game of the Bradley Central Thanksgiving Classic at Jim Smiddy Arena.
"We had a chance to win and that's all you can ask,” said Lady Tribe head coach David Tucker. “We played well and we got one hurt, and we've just got people who have got to learn to play.”
Greeneville, which reached the Class 3A state tournament last year, led 20-14 after one quarter, but the Lady Cherokees (1-3) erupted with a 22-11 second quarter to lead 36-31 at halftime.
Neither team led by more than eight points, as the game featured five ties and 10 lead changes. McMinn faced a 55-50 deficit with 3:36 left in the game, but a Nevaeh Hjulberg putback and back-to-back threes from Oliver and Aubrey Gonzalez made for an 8-0 run that put the Lady Tribe ahead 58-55 with 2:42 remaining.
But the Lady Devils struck back with a 7-0 run, going ahead 62-58. Hjulberg got another putback with 29 seconds left to cut McMinn's deficit to 62-60, but she was injured shortly afterwards.
"This tournament, I knew it was going to be tough, but I wanted to see what's what,” Tucker said. “And so we'll go from there and we'll build on it from there.”
Oliver led McMinn with 24 points, and Gonzalez added 16, with both of the Lady Cherokees' leading scorers knocking down four 3-pointers each.
COFFEE COUNTY 82, LADY CHEROKEES 29: After Friday's tough loss, McMinn ran into a Lady Raiders team with revenge on its mind and was no match Saturday.
Coffee led 24-9 after one quarter and swelled that lead to 43-17 at halftime and 64-24 after three, paying back the Lady Cherokees for ending its season in last year's Region 3-4A semifinal thriller.
"They had a little bit of revenge. But I don't think we ever quit,” Tucker said. “They just shot the lights out. What can you say? You would think looking at it tonight that we're not getting better, but we are getting better. That's the thing, and I don't think we'll run into anything like that down the road, but if we do, we'll get better. And we've got a couple who that's going to have to play, and we know they can play.”
McMinn committed 19 turnovers leading to 28 Lady Raider points, and Coffee also out-rebounded the Lady Tribe 40-16. Coffee shot 55.6% from the floor compared to McMinn's 25% field goal shooting. The Lady Raiders made nearly as many field goals (35) as the Lady Cherokees attempted (36).
Oliver was the lone Lady Cherokee in double figures with 19 points, with a 4-8 performance from 3-point range. No other McMinn player scored more than four points. Hjulberg was out Saturday with her injury.
McMinn is back in action at home Tuesday against area rival Meigs County. The girls' game starts at 6 p.m.
