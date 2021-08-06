Meigs County's golf team swept Rockwood at Mouse Creek Golf Course on Wednesday.
The Meigs boys won 126-142. The top three boys scorers for Meigs were Alex Schaumburg with a 40, Connor Mason with a 41 and Tanner McKenzie with a 45. Braden McLemore shot a 49.
Other scores for the Meigs boys included Easton Meadows with a 46, Ethan Meadows with a 50, Matthew McKheen with a 49 and Chandler Erwin with a 53.
On the girls’ side, Meigs won 42-63 with Macey Bunch posting a 42. Rockwood had only one girls player.
Other scores for Meigs included a 49 by Carlee McLemore, 50 by Michelle Bradford and a 53 by both Zoe Womac and Tynsley Peadon.
Meigs traveled to Loudon on Thursday and the results were not as good, at least for the boys.
"We did not play well at all, hopefully we play better next week," Wilson said after Thursday's match.
The Meigs girls defeated Midway 83-119. Loudon and Copper Basin do play in the girls' division. The girls are 5-0 on the season.
The Meigs boys shot a 211, which was good enough to beat Copper Basin (234), but not good enough to take down Loudon (199) or Midway (208).
Meigs will travel to Rockwood Country Club for a 4 p.m. match. Meigs will be home on Tuesday and Thursday next week.
