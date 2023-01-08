It has been next girl up for much of McMinn County's basketball season already, and it was even more so Friday in the Lady Cherokees' first District 5-4A game of 2023.
Currently active leading scorer Aubrey Gonzalez tweaked her ankle in the first quarter and was out the rest of the game, but a career-high 16 points on five 3-pointers from Katie Elliott helped propel the Lady Tribe to a 55-42 home victory over Rhea County.
Jaz Moses also stepped up with 11 points, and Reagan Goforth and Brooklyn Stinnett finished the game with eight points each.
"The girls stepped it up and played their butts off even after another starter goes down with a hurt ankle,” said Lady Cherokees assistant coach Lynn Monroe. “Aubrey Gonzalez went down in the first quarter I think with a sprained ankle and we had to have play from the bench. Everyone played well and we got a good district win."
Elliott was fouled on her first made three in the opening period and completed the four-point play, and four points from Moses helped McMinn to a 15-6 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Despite Gonzalez's injury, the Lady Tribe (12-7, 4-0 District 5-4A) out-scored the Lady Eagles 15-8 in the second quarter. Mackenzie Howard scored all six of her points in the second quarter, along with Elliott's second three and two-pointers from Moses, Stinnett and Lilly Sliger, and McMinn took a 30-14 lead into halftime.
Goforth and Elliott each hit a trey in the third quarter, and Elliott made her last two from long range in the fourth quarter to fend off Rhea.
CHEROKEES 70, GOLDEN EAGLES 46: McMinn's boys started district play in 2023 with a dominant win right before the teeth of their schedule begins.
The Cherokees (11-6, 4-0) rang up a 29-9 second quarter, after ending the first up 12-9, and Rhea never recovered.
"They like to play more of a slow and methodical style, and we knew we had to get them playing fast because we thought they weren't comfortable playing fast,” said Tribe head coach Randy Casey. “And we were able to make some shots and get into our full-court press, and our pressure turned them over. I think there were six or eight straight times where they didn't get the ball past halfcourt in that quarter. So our pressure was really good, our guys were very aggressive and our effort and energy level was tremendous.”
Tucker Monroe drained two of his five 3-pointers during that second quarter on the way to seven of his game-high 20 points, and Hayden Smith scored all eight of his points in that period, as McMinn led 41-18 at halftime.
Caden Hester scored 12 of his 18 points in the second half to keep the Eagles grounded. Hester and Brady Mullins (nine points) each made two triples in the second half.
Both McMinn basketball teams are about to put their undefeated District 5-4A records to the test starting on Tuesday with a trip to archrival Bradley Central, with the girls' tip-off at 6 p.m. and the boys' start at roughly 7:30.
Tuesday's games at Bradley are the first of a three-day road stretch that continues Friday at Cleveland and the following Tuesday, Jan. 17, at Walker Valley.
"We're still undefeated in our district and control our own destiny, and it was also a confidence booster for us going into the 'murderer's row' section of our schedule,” Casey said. “This week and next week are going to be very challenging, but we're ready for it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.