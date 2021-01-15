Riceville won two home basketball games against EK Baker on Thursday.
The Lady Wildcats won 39-5, led by Hanah Clark, Kyra Watson and Katelyn Edmonds with 8 points each and Ellie Whaley with 7. For EK Baker, Alayna Slater scored 4 points and Gracie Tinsley the other 1 point.
The Wildcats won the boys' game 62-25, led by Will Benton with 14 points and Zak Derrick, Dane Pennington and Ayden Plemons with 7 each. For EK Baker, Hayden Weir scored 20 points and Venni Riconoscuito 4.
