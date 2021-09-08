ENGLEWOOD – If going by the past two years, McMinn Central stands a good chance of getting on a winning track this week.
But coach Matt Moody expects a much-improved Polk County team to await the Chargers in Benton when the game kicks off 7:30 p.m. Friday at Larry G. Davis Football Complex.
The Wildcats’ results have borne that out, too. They have beaten their first two opponents, Copper Basin and Sequoyah, a combined 71-19. Moreover, Polk is coming off an off week and will be well rested in its bid to deny Central a third straight win in the rivalry series.
“(Polk head) Coach (Rusty) Brewer, he’s done a really good job with them,” Moody said. “They played two really good games early on this season. So watching them on film, they’re tough, hard-nosed kids who are going to get out there and play hard, and we’re looking for ward to a competitive game Friday.”
Central (0-3) is seeking its first victory of the Moody era after two straight two-point losses. Even though Friday is a non-region contest, it is still a traditional rivalry, as Central and Polk are separated by 15 miles on U.S. 411.
“It is a big rivalry, and that is always a pull for both communities,” Moody said. “And for us, whether a region or non-region game right now, we’re just searching to get our first win. And in that sense it’s important to get on the right track and try to get some momentum going as we get into the middle of our schedule.”
Polk is running the same offensive scheme it has run for many years, a run-heavy attack out of the split-back veer.
“They’re going to pound it up in there and test us early on with our defensive line and linebackers, and we’ve got to be ready for a physical game,” Moody said.
Defensively, the Wildcats are a 4-3 base scheme, similar to the McMinn County team the Chargers opened the season with.
“For us, we’ve just got to make sure that we’re executing what we need to do offensively and staying ahead of the chains as much as we can,” Moody said.
But even more than scheming for Polk, Moody said the Chargers are focusing on the small details this week, as penalties and turnovers have plagued Central in the last two losses.
The Chargers have committed double-digit penalties in their last two games, 13 against Tellico Plains and 10 against Signal Mountain.
“We’ve been hurt pretty bad with penalties the last couple of weeks,” Moody said. “We’re turning the ball over, and so we’ve got to take care of the little things for us that should help us execute better offensively.”
Moody does believe Central can continue to build on its stout defensive efforts this season.
“We’ve seen some bright spots defensively with some goal-line stands, and we’re not giving up a lot of big plays and not a lot of touchdowns,” Moody said. “We’ve made teams drive it, and that’s been our goal defensively. So with our focus on those little things and executing the things we want to do offensively and defensively to give ourselves a chance to win in the end.”
Also helping Central is the potential return of two key players. Linebacker Tristan Miller is expected to be back Friday from an ankle injury he sustained against McMinn County. Moody also said Jyrel Arnwine could be back Friday, and Arnwine’s return brings more depth to the Chargers’ defense as well as provides their offense with another potential home run threat.
