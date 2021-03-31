The McMinn County softball team took two road losses in District 5-AAA play on Monday and Tuesday.
The Lady Cherokees sustained an 8-2 defeat on Monday at Ooltewah in District 5-AAA play.
Ooltewah built a 7-0 lead after four innings. A Lexi Cooley single and Sadie Brazzell double, each for an RBI, produced the Lady Cherokees’ runs in the top of the fifth inning.
The Lady Tribe (6-3, 1-2 District 5-AAA) committed four errors, while the Lady Owls out-hit McMinn 14-8.
Of the eight runs scored against pitcher Reagan Wade (L), four were earned. Wade struck out four batters and didn’t walk any. Sammie Greeson hit 2-3 and Cooley and Brazzell each 2-4.
McMinn had a stronger defensive showing Tuesday at Soddy-Daisy before falling to a 4-0 loss. The Lady Trojans, one of the favorites in District 5-AAA, scored one run in the first inning and three in the fourth.
The Lady Cherokees only had two hits at Soddy-Daisy, one from Cooley and the other from Aaliyah Cagle.
Sadie Brazzell (L) picked up six strikeouts against no walks and six hits.
Two of the runs against her were earned. McMinn committed two errors Tuesday.
The Lady Tribe returns home 5:30 p.m. Thursday, continuing District 5-AAA play against Cleveland.
