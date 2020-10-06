MADISONVILLE – McMinn Central put some pressure on the district's top seed before seeing its volleyball season come to an end.
The Chargerettes took a straight-set loss of 25-12, 25-22, 25-14 to Kingston in the District 5-AA tournament semifinals on Monday at Sequoyah High School, after hanging around with the Lady Yellow Jackets at times in each set.
"With them being ranked No. 1 in our district and us last in the district, they played a really good game, all three sets, actually,” said Central Coach Jenna Adams, whose first year as the head coach concluded Monday.
"With everybody being out with COVID there for the beginning of the season, I think just coming from what they were at the beginning of the year and what they had last year, I'm very proud of the improvements that they've made since last year and even the beginning of this year.”
Central (0-16) led 11-10 in the first set before Kingston's frontcourt advantage took over, with a streak of five straight kills as part of a 15-1 run that put the Lady Jackets up a set.
The second set was the most closely contested, with the Chargerettes shaking off an early 5-1 deficit and leading much of the set. Central led as late as 22-21 in the second set, before Kingston got a block-kill to turn the tide, score the set's last four points and take a two-set lead.
The Chargerettes fell behind again 6-1 in the third set but again rallied to make it competitive for a while. Central was down just 12-10 in that match before the Lady Jackets pulled away to finish the match.
Lucy Davis landed three kills for the Chargerettes, and Aaliyah Price two kills and an ace. Sadie Burke had a kill and an ace and Makinlee Buckner one kill.
Kingston amassed a kills advantage of 19-7 for the match and also served up four aces.
Central will look to build up more momentum next season but will do so without this year's five seniors: Sadie Burke, Abby Cole, Madison Hensley, Anna Davis and Lillyan Stillwell.
"I'm sad with the seniors that I was able to have only a year with them, and I'm going to lose them,” Adams said. “But I've got some other great players that I get to coach for a couple more years.”
Kingston moved on to Tuesday's District 5-AA championship patch against No. 2 seed Loudon, who upended third-seeded Sequoyah 3-1 in the other semifinal. Both Kingston and Loudon also advanced to Region 3-AA play.
ALL-DISTRICT: Abby Cole and Madison Hensley were named to the All-District 5-AA Second Team, and Lucy Davis and Aaliyah Price to the First Team.
