Reagan Wade’s teammates were yelling for her to get a base hit with McMinn County runners in scoring position with two outs in the eighth inning. Coach Mark Rogers, however, just needed the senior to make contact with the ball.
Wade did just that, skipping a hard grounder to the Sweetwater third baseman, who bobbled it just enough to prevent her from throwing to first base on time for the out. The error ushered home Sierra Tate for the winning run and a 6-5 walk-off victory in extra innings Friday at McMinn County High School.
“At this age, it’s batting average, batting average, batting average,” Rogers said. “But I look at our stats, and I look at the contact percentage. Putting the ball in play. if we put the ball in play, that means we’re having even our chance to get on, we’re giving us a chance to move runners and we’re giving us a chance to score runs.
“And that’s what I told her (Wade) at the end, ‘Hey, everyone’s yelling base hit, base hit, but I said put the ball in play.’ The pressure was on them, and that was a routine ground ball. That girl makes it nine times out of 10 or 19 out of 20 times. She’s a good third baseman. But the pressure’s on you, and you make them make plays. And that’s what we did, and we won the game. That’s how it works.”
With the win, the Lady Cherokees (6-4) swept the home-and-home against Sweetwater. But unlike the game just eight days earlier at Sweetwater High School, which McMinn had won 14-1 in six innings, Friday’s rematch in Athens against the Class 2A team was a battle.
The Lady Tribe scored in the first inning after Lexi Cooley hit a single, stole third base, then crossed the plate on a Wade single. McMinn then plated three more in the fourth on a dropped fly ball from Emilee Patterson and RBI singles from Kendall Coffey and Cooley, expanding its lead to 4-0.
But the Lady Wildcats answered with five runs in the top of the fifth. Kylee Pliskee singled in Sweetwater’s first run, and Jenna Gibson boomed a triple for three more. McMinn’s only error of the game, on a throw to first, sent Gibson home, and the Lady Cherokees were suddenly trailing 5-4.
“I believe last time we ended up beating them pretty good, but we knew, and we told the girls they’re a lot better, we just played really good last time,” Rogers said. “They’re a lot better, they’re going to come in here, they’re going to want revenge, they’re going to play hard. We jumped up 4-0 and we told the girls they’re not going to quit, because this team doesn’t quit. Sweetwater, they’ve got good bats, they’ve got a good pitcher. We knew they were going to fight. We made some mistakes, and they came back and went up one.”
Entering the circle in relief of Mckenzie Wall, Sadie Brazzell (W) only allowed two Sweetwater runners on base the last three innings, neither advancing past first.
McMinn loaded the bases in the bottom of the seventh on a Reagan Wade single, an error and an Ama Grimmett walk. Cami Wade’s pop fly was dropped in the shallow outfield, which allowed a tying run for the Lady Cherokees, but the umpire called Wade out via infield fly rule, and the game was tied 5-5 and heading into extras.
Tate, a senior, and Cooley reached base on a pair of errors and a hit, then moved to scoring position on senior Taylor Hancock’s deep fly out, setting up Reagan Wade to get one of them home however she could.
“We’re relying on our seniors to keep us in the game, and they kept us in the game,” Rogers said. “It carried on to the next inning, and seniors ended up putting it away, and it was a good win.”
McMinn returned to District 5-4A play Monday at home against Rhea County, after deadline for today’s edition of The Daily Post-Athenian. The Lady Cherokees continue district play 5 p.m. Tuesday at home against Cleveland.
