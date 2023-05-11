KINGSTON — Batting has been a struggle for Meigs County through most of the District 3-2A tournament, and that did not change with the championship on the line.
The Lady Tigers finished the district title game with only two hits and sustained a 3-0 shutout loss to Kingston on Thursday at Legion Field, settling for a plaque with a silver finish they are not accustomed to adding to their trophy case.
“We got a runner-up in district, which is great, but we ain’t used to runner-up trophies and we don’t like them,” said Meigs head coach Jeff Davis. “So we’re going to try to get the champion trophy in the region. But that’s entirely up to the girls and it ain’t up to us. We can’t bat for them.”
Meigs (20-9) made more contact against Kingston pitching ace Sailor Presley than it did the first three times facing her this season, but it still struck out 11 times — a season low against the Lady Jackets’ star freshman after sitting down 15 times in each of the previous games.
“We didn’t hit, but I thought we competed a little bit better at the plate against that girl,” Davis said. “That’s the fourth time we’ve seen her and we haven’t hit her yet.”
Kingston (20-3) jumped ahead in the second inning with a lead-off solo home run from Jessica Clarke, then added another score later in the inning off a bunt and a Lady Tiger error. The Lady Jackets added their third run in the fifth inning after a hit batter, a Presley double and an RBI sacrifice fly.
Sierra Howard, pitching against Kingston for the second time in the tournament, held her own in the duel scattering three hits while recording four strikeouts.
Kingston committed both its errors in the top of the third inning, but the Lady Tigers could not advance those runners past first and second base. Kennedy Majors knocked a single in the sixth inning for Meigs’ first hit of the game. Alexis Kazy doubled to the left center gap to lead off the seventh, but the side went out in order to end the game.
The Lady Tigers, who have scored one run or less in three of the four games they have played in the district tournament, would have needed to beat Kingston twice in the championship round to claim the title.
“I thought our pitcher pitched great, I thought our defense played great, but we’ve got to put the ball in play,” Davis said. “If we put it in play they’ll kick it around, and they proved that. We’ve just got to put it in play more. We’ve got until Monday to get better.”
Meigs now looks ahead to the Region 2-2A semifinals, which it will play Monday at Marion County, the champion of the opposing District 4-2A. Game time was still to be determined as of deadline for today’s edition of The Daily Post-Athenian.
“We’ve got to improve between now and Monday offensively,” Davis said. “Pitching’s great, defense is great, but we’ve got to hit the softball. We’ve told them that for 29 games and we ain’t done it yet, so we’re hoping to start Monday. If it don’t, we’ll be home early.”
