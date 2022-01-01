HARRIMAN — At least for Wednesday, McMinn Central got away with its inconsistency.
The Chargers led by as many as 17 points in the first half but had to hold on for a 74-70 victory over Wartburg at Harriman High School to finish with a split of their two games in the Harriman Christmas Classic.
“We’ve got to start being consistent,” said Chargers coach Daniel Curtis. “If we’re going to be good, you’ve got to start playing good more consistently, and that’s where we’re at. We have to figure out how to turn it on every night and be consistently good every night instead of in three-minute spurts.”
Central (5-8) led 20-9 after one quarter and had their largest lead in the second quarter before Wartburg rallied to close within 330-26 at halftime.
“We were up by 17 in the first half, and they cut it to six at halftime because we forgot to guard somebody, and we got going fast and they let them do whatever they wanted to and we did whatever we wanted to, so it was odd,” Curtis said. “We looked great for three and a half minutes, and then we looked terrible for the next three and a half.”
The second half was back-and-forth between the two teams, with Central holding on to a 54-49 lead at the end of the third quarter despite dealing with Wartburg’s press.
Darius Carden led the Chargers with 21 points, with Will Cooper adding 15 points and Carter Henderson 11.
Central’s boys are back in action 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, in The Roundhouse against Bradley Central, after the conclusion of the girls’ game.
