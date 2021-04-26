Together, Gavin Peterson, Hayden Frank, Andrew Ronne and Will Grimmett have been instrumental members of a senior class that has guided McMinn County baseball back to prominence.
And together, the quartet signed their letters of intent to continue their baseball careers and educations at the college level during a ceremony on Friday at McMinn County High School.
“It’s a special group that we’ve got,” said Cherokees coach Matt Ray. “Having four guys signing in a class and potentially a couple more, that’s special, especially for around here that’s a huge accomplishment.
“Not only signing, but the guys really helped us develop a better culture around here. Hard working, competitive, they know the game. And hopefully the younger guys and guys who aren’t even at this high school yet will be able to look up to them, see the path that they’ve taken and hopefully try to follow in the same footsteps as they’ve done.”
Ronne, Frank and Grimmett, all of them mainstays in a formidable pitching rotation that have propelled the Cherokees to the brink of clinching a District 5-AAA regular-season first-place finish, have inked with NCAA Division I programs – Ronne to East Tennessee State University, Frank to Lipscomb in Nashville and Grimmett to Morehead State in Kentucky.
“In this area, to have three DI guys, it hasn’t happened before,” Ray said. “And hopefully this is something that, maybe, this will kick it in gear a little bit, and maybe it will happen again one day.”
Peterson is heading the junior college route, having signed on at Roane State Community College for the next two years before he makes another college decision.
For Peterson, Roane State was his first offer, and knowing he was going to go juco, it was an easy choice for him.
“Roane State really stood out because Coach Cam (Hamsley) is different from every other coach,” said Peterson, who is considering majoring in business. “He cares, and all that, and showed how much he wanted me there and everything. And that’s the main reason I chose to go there. And I like the school and everything, I like the program and everything.”
Peterson’s signing was a bittersweet reminder of the hole his season-ending injury, a torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder during the series against Bradley Central, has left in the Tribe roster. Peterson’s eight stolen bases this year still lead the team despite him having been sidelined for more than two weeks, and he has also hit three doubles. Peterson was also a steady hand at second baseman, with no errors through 17 total chances.
“Losing Gavin was huge for us. That was a big hit,” Ray said. “He was our offensive guy, lead-off guy. He gets on, he’s a threat at the plate, on the bases, and he was a very versatile guy defensively. So losing him, that was big for us. We hated to see him go down. But he’s continued to be around encouraging guys, being a good teammate, talking to guys and just supporting guys. Everyone knows that we’ll battle up for him, but he’s stepped up and become a good teammate and support guy for everyone.”
Peterson will undergo surgery on his shoulder Tuesday and knows he’ll have work to do to get ready for his freshman season and vie for a spot in Roane State’s starting lineup, which is his goal.
“I’m going to be a little rusty because I’ve got surgery next Tuesday, so I’m going to be out for four months,” Peterson said. “So I’m going to get back in the fall and hopefully start when the season starts.”
Meanwhile, Peterson will continue being a supportive teammate and, in his words, an “assistant coach” in wake of his injury.
“It was hard at first because I didn’t have a junior season, and I only played like 10 games or so, but I guess it’ll be all right,” Peterson said. “I’ll get over it. I just like to stay here, stay with the team, and I like being around the team and everything.”
Ronne, who fulfilled the commitment he made while a sophomore to ETSU, has excelled as one of the Cherokees’ two main starting pitchers in district play this season with a 1.771 earned run average. Ronne has recorded 46 strikeouts against 16 walks, 12 hits and seven earned runs this spring.
And Ronne will be looking to get to work right away when he gets up to Johnson City.
“I’m really looking forward to getting up there and getting to work with those guys and working on that, and also getting up there and winning,” said Ronne, who will major in engineering but is currently unsure of the concentration.
“I just need to keep playing my game on the field and get after it in the weight room. Those are big keys right there.”
Ronne has been signed as a pitcher, but whether he’s a starter or reliever, and when, he’s just looking to contribute as soon as he can for the Buccaneers, who compete in the Southern Conference.
“Whatever is asked of me, I’ll do it,” Ronne said.
Frank, the other half of the Tribe’s district starter rotation, has the team-low ERA at 1.47. Frank’s 55 strikeouts this season also lead the pitching staff, and he has given up just 18 hits, 12 walks and seven earned runs.
In addition to his pitching, Frank has also been a vital part of McMinn’s offensive threat, with a team-high 17 hits on the season and a .298 batting average. Frank has hit four home runs this season, also a team high.
Like Ronne, Frank has been committed to his college choice since his sophomore season. Frank’s decision to commit to Lipscomb was one that took some contemplation, and he was convinced he made the right choice after it was all hashed out.
“It was just an exciting time,” said Frank, who will major in accounting. “I got offered and thought about it, consulted my family. I think I took like five months or so, but it was a great experience and I loved it.
“Whenever I was looking at my college choice I was looking more at education, and the baseball offer was a side thought. But having a good education and having baseball to play was just great.”
Frank hopes to contribute right away for the Bisons, who compete in the Atlantic Sun Conference, but realizes he still has work to do before he can do so.
“I’m going to have to get stronger and develop in every single way and just be ready to go compete as soon as I step on campus,” Frank said.
Grimmett has mainly been a relief pitcher and closer in District 5-AAA play and often a starter during non-district games in the later part of the week and in weekend tournaments. Like his fellow Division I signees, Grimmett has dropped his ERA below 2.0 this season, currently at 1.81. Grimmett has amassed 18 strikeouts against seven walks 22 hits and five earned runs.
A couple of Southeastern Conference programs, including Tennessee, took a look at Grimmett, and Belmont offered. But Morehead State offered Grimmett, who will major in technical engineering, the best combination of his athletic and educational needs, and he announced his commitment there during his junior year.
“They have an engineering program that I’ve looked into, and I’m going to do technical engineering, and that’s something that I’ve always wanted to do,” Grimmett said. “And I believe I have a shot my freshman and sophomore year to get on the mound, and that’s what I really wanted to do.”
Ronne, Frank and Grimmett still have unfinished business for their senior season at McMinn. A critical series begins for the Cherokees 7 p.m. today at home against Cleveland. Winning either tonight or Tuesday night at Cleveland would clinch the District 5-AAA tournament top seed. But if the Tribe can sweep the Blue Raiders, and Bradley Central loses one of its remaining district games, then McMinn would finish with a two-game lead atop the district, which according to the 5-AAA bylaws would grant it an automatic berth in the Region 3-AAA tournament.
“I believe we have a real shot at continuing to go deep into the tournament season pretty well,” Grimmett said. “We have good arms, we’re starting to hit the ball a lot better, we’re playing better as a team. And I feel like we have a real shot.”
Regardless of how the regular season concludes, the Cherokees will seek to win the program’s first District 5-AAA championship since 2009.
“I hope to keep winning and win a district title here,” Ronne said. “It’ll be the first time in a while, I think. And then after that, try to get as far as we can.”
And Frank is looking even beyond that milestone this May — seeking the program’s first TSSAA state tournament appearance and even more.
“I’d like to win the whole thing — the whole state championship,” Frank said. “I’d like to win it all. That’s my goal and that’s the team’s goal is to make it as far as we can.”
