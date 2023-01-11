DECATUR – Like many things in sports, experience is the most sure way to improvement, and it was for the Meigs County archery program in hosting its second-ever tournament.
The second annual Tiger Tournament Winter 2023 took place Saturday, Jan. 7, in the Meigs County High School gymnasium.
The tournament had 249 shooters participate, with competition taking place at the elementary, middle and high school levels. That number of participants is more than double the first tournament Meigs held last year, in which 107 shooters competed.
The tournament field consisted of 12 different schools from middle and east Tennessee.
“It was a definitely a win as far as people getting involved, and it was a win as far as getting people to come to Decatur,” said Meigs archery head coach Anthony Smith. “It’s a new experience for us. It’s only the second tournament we’ve ever hosted.”
Meigs’ high school team finished fourth in its competition. Despite the high schoolers just missing out on a top-three placement, Smith considered the day a victory.
“It was a win-win as far as us hosting the tournament and stuff,” Smith said.
Meigs archery will host another tournament during the spring season. That tournament will take place Saturday, March 25, back at Meigs County High School.
