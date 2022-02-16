LAWRENCEVILLE, Georgia – No. 5 Tennessee Wesleyan erupted for six runs in the last three innings, taking down the defending NAIA national champion, No. 1 Georgia Gwinnett, 13-7, on the road Tuesday.
Gwinnett led 5-0 after four innings, but the Bulldogs (8-1) rolled up seven runs in the top of the fifth. Gwinnett answered in the bottom of the fifth with two runs to tie at 7-7.
TWU then went ahead for good with a run in the seventh, tacked on another in the eighth and finished off Gwinnett with a four-run ninth.
Braxton Turner notched four RBIs and Parker Stinnett three RBIs for Wesleyan. Liam Doolan was the winning pitcher, while Livan Reinoso claimed the save.
TWU out-hit Gwinnett 11-10. The two teams combined for seven errors, with the Bulldogs committing four and Gwinnett three.
The Bulldogs begin AAC play with a single game 3 p.m. Friday at Truett-McConnell, followed by a doubleheader starting 1 p.m. Saturday at Truett.
