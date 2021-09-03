ENGLEWOOD — Winning is becoming a habit for McMinn Central volleyball.
After going three years without a win, the Chargerettes won their third game of the season with a 3-0 straight set victory over visiting Kingston on Thursday.
Central won 25-17, 25-18 and 25-20 over last season’s district champs.
“Kingston is a good team, they won the district last year and had the district player of the year,” Central Coach Jenna Adams said. “We came out and played well. I changed our order to get one power hitter in the front and one power hitter in the back, but they really played well. They communicated and showed great effort.”
The Chargeretts (3-3, 1-1 District 5-AA) will play the Lady Yellowjackets again, this time at Kingston, on Tuesday.
The first set started out with both teams exchanging the lead numerous times. At one point early in the set it was tied 10-10. But the Chargerettes went on a 9-2 run to go up 19-12 and took control of the set.
The Lady Yellow Jackets fought back, but could not catch up as Central took the opening set 25-17.
The second set was similar to the first with the two teams locked in a tight battle before the Chargerettes pulled away.
Central led 16-12 before a spike by Lucy Davis and several good serves by Kailey Finney put the Chargerettes ahead 20-13.
The two teams traded volleys after that with Central coming away with the 25-18 win.
Kingston came out strong in the third set and had a 6-2 lead early. Central rebounded behind some serves by Kayden Goodin and a nice dig by Aaliyah Price.
The set was tied 10-10 and Central surged ahead to a 19-12 lead. Kingston started to make a game of it, but the Chargerettes parried away the rally. A hard spike by Lucy Davis scored the 25th point for Central on a tip over the net to give Central the 25-20 victory and a 3-0 straight set victory.
