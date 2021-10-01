DECATUR — Meigs volleyball made a major rally in the third set to sweep Copper Basin three sets to none on Thursday.
The Lady Tigers took the first two sets relatively easily, but had to rally from being down 24-16 in the final set, with Copper Basin being one point away from forcing a fourth set.
But Meigs kept piling up point after point to pull out the 26-24 victory to win the match 3-0. The Lady Tigers won the first two sets 25-4 and 25-16.
Meigs Coach Nicole Swafford said her team played well in the final regular season match and is the No. 2 seed in the upcoming District 4-A tournament.
“We are looking forward to competing in the district tournament next week,” Swafford said. “We have all our goals ahead of us. We control our own destiny.”
The Lady Tigers will play next in the district tournament on Monday against Chattanooga Girls Leadership Academy (CGLA) at home at 6 p.m. They will then host the winner of the No. 4/No. 5 seed on Tuesday.
The top two finishers in the district tournament will move on to the Region 3-A tournament.
The Lady Tigers dominated the opening set. Up 4-1, Meigs got kills by Talley Lawson and Sara Swafford.
Later, up 7-1, came kills by Graci Kennedy, an ace by Annie Melhorn and a kill by Lawson to make it 12-1.
Up 15-3, a block and kill by Julia Howard and a pair of aces by Lawson put Meigs up 19-3 and the Lady Tigers cruised to a 25-4 first set victory.
The second set started out as a close affair with Meigs holding an 8-4 lead. But the Lady Tigers then ran up five straight points on two aces by Lawson, a kill by Swafford, an ace by Madison Fischer and a kill by Lawson to go ahead 13-4.
The Lady Cougars attempted to bounce back and Meigs led just 17-11 before a kill by Melhorn made it 18-11 and that seemed to kill Copper Basin’s momentum as Meigs cruised to the 25-16 second set win.
Then came the memorable third set.
Meigs trailed 9-2 early. Coach Swafford called a timeout and that seemed to help for awhile, but Copper Basin then got hot again and led 19-10.
Later the Lady Cougars led 24-18 and were one point away from winning the third set to force a fourth.
Then came a point that was apparently ambiguous as both sides thought they had won, and the set would have been over had it gone to Copper Basin.
But the officials awarded the point to Meigs to make it 24-17, Meigs.
The Lady Tigers continued to tighten the game and later trailed 24-20. Then came kills by Lawson and Kennedy, along with an ace by Melhorn, to make it 24-23, Copper Basin. Coach Swafford mentioned that Melhorn served well the entire match.
Meigs won the next point to tie the game at 24-24, meaning whoever won the set had to win by two.
The Lady Tigers won the next two points to earn the 26-24 third set victory and take the match 3-0.
