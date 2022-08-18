The McMinn Cutters' Santiago Hurst (left) leaves Madisonville would-be tacklers in his wake during a kickoff return for a touchdown in the Sequoyah Youth Conference football season opener Saturday in Cherokee Stadium.
Results were mixed for the three area programs in the opening week of youth football in the Sequoyah Youth Conference.
McMinn swept all of its games against Madisonville on Saturday at Cherokee Stadium, with the Super Crickets winning 30-22, the Crickets 6-0, the Hoppers 32-0 and the Cutters 42-0.
Central went 1-3 at home against Tellico, with the Super Crickets giving the Chargers their lone win, 22-16. Tellico won the other three age groups, all with 16-0 scores.
Meigs went 2-2 at home against Loudon, with its younger two teams winning. The Tigers' Super Crickets won 30-18 and Crickets 20-8, but its Hoppers lost 38-0 and Cutters fell 30-0.
McMinn is back in action for Week 2 Saturday at home against Loudon, Central is away at Sweetwater, and Meigs is at home against Lenoir City.
Coaches from McMinn, the Chargers and Meigs are encouraged to turn in more detailed game reports, including statistics and scoring plays, from their games to The Daily Post-Athenian. The DPA sports department will also accept photographs from games involving any of the three area youth football programs.
